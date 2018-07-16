Big changes for High Peaks

× Expand File photo The Adirondack Park Agency last week approved new Unit Management Plans last week for the High Peaks Wilderness and Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest.

RAY BROOK | The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) has formally approved the state Department of Environmental Conversation-offered Unit Management Plan amendments for the High Peaks Wilderness Complex and the neighboring Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest.

The plans will govern recreational access on the state’s most recent land acquisitions, including Boreas Ponds, which is now part of the newly-minted High Peaks Wilderness Area.

DEC now also has the green light to create new trails in the High Peaks in an effort to curb overuse, including relocating the trail up Cascade Mountain — widely considered a popular “starter mountain” for newcomers — and moving the trailhead to Mt. Van Hoevenberg, as well as building a separate trail up that same mountain.

The relocation will add four miles to the trek.

“With this relocation,” wrote the DEC in their official response to public comment, “DEC has a direct way to provide education and outreach to those people at the start of their hike, and with the Mt. Van Hoevenberg East Trail, we have a built in shorter option that can help better set inexperienced hikers up for success.”

Since April, the state agencies have held a joint public comment period on the UMPs, garnering 133 pages of public comments.

TIMEFRAME REASONABLE

Several green groups said the public hearing process was rushed and didn’t consider overuse, including efforts to combat parking issues and the carrying capacity of Boreas Ponds.

“The duration of 45 days was determined to be a reasonable timeframe for the public review and provide comments,” contended the agencies.

“Every single comment was read, and considered, and responded to,” said APA Chairman Sherman Craig on Friday. “Whether the response was hoped for, I don’t know.”

Adirondack Council argued the UMP process failed to provide ample assessment of planned snowmobile routes as part of the community connector trail project, nor did planners “accurately convey the amount of tree cutting” needed to link the Boreas Ponds Road to Blue Ridge Road.

The APA and DEC responded that an analysis of need for all community connector trails was conducted in 2006, and additional “site-specific analysis” and intended uses of the trail was conducted in the 2015 Community Connector Trail Plan for the Towns of Newcomb, North Hudson and Minerva.

To address overuse, DEC has been in the process of “striping” parking spaces in some of High Peaks’ busiest areas, and also aims to develop a plan to pilot a shuttle bus at the Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex.

The agency also will also conduct a study to assess traffic patterns and usage of major travel corridors.

Both agencies said the proposals included in the UMP amendments represent “only a small part of the solution” to overuse along the Route 73 corridor and will consider “a broad suite of both short-term and long-term solutions” as discussions stakeholders progress.

The plans conform with the state’s Adirondack Park State Land Use Master Plan, the APA determined, despite the Adirondack Council’s argument otherwise.

“These flaws will have significant and long term impacts on the health and wildness of the High Peaks Wilderness Area, the Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest, and our communities,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway in a statement.

Permitted parking at Boreas Ponds will be available access to within one-tenth of mile of the dam for day use only, including for two CP-3 motorized access permit holders and four general permit holders at a time.

Visitors seeking longer stays will be required to park at the Four Corners or Fly Pond Parking Areas, which were constructed in 2016 as part of the interim access plan and will be improved if the UMP is approved.

Those lots are located about one mile and 3.6 miles from the ponds, respectively.

While not included in the proposed UMP amendments, some environmental groups have also called for permit system for some popular hiking areas, as well for the DEC to increase the number of Forest Rangers patrolling the areas.

“Requesting additional DEC staffing is outside the scope of the UMP Amendments,” wrote the agencies in their official response.