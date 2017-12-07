Big Christmas in Schroon

× Expand Photo provided The Schroon Lake Community Church is holding the Grannie’s Attic Bazaar during the Old Tyme Christmas.

SCHROON LAKE | The 32nd-annual Schroon Lake Olde Tyme Christmas Celebration will include the 1st-annual Polar Plunge into the lake.

The icy swim is at noon on Saturday, Dec. 9, followed by a bonfire to get warm.

The charge to participate in the swim is a $10 donation, which includes an official Polar Plunge t-shirt.

“Stay in town for the day to enjoy the rest of the celebration,” said Nicole Howe of the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Participants should stop into the Schroon Lake chamber office to register or call 518-532-7675.

DAYTIME EVENTS

Schroon Lake Community Church Bazaar 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Granny’s Attic, with gently used items, Bake Sale, and Soup and Sandwich Luncheon; Arts and Craft Fair 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Town Hall meeting room, local crafters, exhibitors and displays, Schroon Lake Public Library 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Crafts for the Kids 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Holiday Stories read by Santa’s helper, 1 to 2 p.m.; Holiday Basket Raffle, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the chamber office.

The Polar Plunge and Bonfire is noon at the beach, then Glens Falls National Bank, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Crafts for the Kids; Seagle Music Colony Ornament, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Leland and Main streets.

Drawing to be held at 6 p.m., with all proceeds to benefit Schroon Lake chamber.

For Sticks and Stones Gingerbread Cabins, call 518-532-9663 to sign up.

EVENING EVENTS

Christmas Tree Lighting and Caroling, Fountain Park, 5 p.m.; Living Nativity Procession to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for gospel reading; lighting of the Memory Tree at the Senior Center; Santa’s arrival at the Strand Theater, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; basket raffle at the chamber, 7 p.m.; musical performances are at the Schroon Lake Community Church, Bell Choir bell ringing, 6 p.m., Jazz Band, 6:45 p.m., and at Grace Bible Church, 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing evening activities include Book Signings, 4 to 8 p.m.; Cookies and Cocoa, Senior Center, 5 to 7 p.m.; Horse and Wagon Rides, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tops Market parking lot, and caroling around town.