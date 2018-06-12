Big improvements proposed at Mt. Van Ho

Image courtesy of Olympic Regional Development Authority
The wide yellow line on maps provided by the Olympic Regional Development Authority and the state DEC show how the Cascade/Porter Trail would be linked with approximately three added hiking miles from the new Welcome Center at Mount Van Hoevenberg, near the bobsled run. Ample parking is available here and would remove the congested, often dangerous, parking situation at the current Cascade trailhead on Route 73.
LAKE PLACID | A series of major improvements are on the planning table at Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex.
Sited on state and town-owned Intensive Use lands, the property is home to winter sporting events for Nordic skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge racing.
It also accommodates tourists here to watch races or ride an Olympic bobsled.
The existing 1.3 kilometers of cross-country ski trails are open for public use in winter.
The Olympic Sports Complex is operated by the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA), which is looking to build two new stadium arenas: one for biathlon and a welcome center for cross-country ski and hiking trails.
The biathlon center would be moved toward the center of the property and away from a private land boundary, according to the plan.
All of the upgrades are outlined in revisions to the Mount Van Hoevenberg Unit Management Plan, coordinated by both ORDA and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
NEW WELCOME CENTER
ORDA is proposing to add a 15,000-square-foot, two-story welcome center, which would be built adjacent to the bobsled start facility.
“It is envisioned that this building will contain a welcome center/information area, ticketing for existing venue attractions, retail, food service, restrooms, rental equipment, administrative and meeting room space and a hiking trailhead,” according to the UMP.
The building would require construction of a new on-site wastewater disposal system.
And an outdoor plaza beside the lodge could accommodate award ceremonies and other outdoor functions.
MOVING CASCADE/PORTER TRAILHEAD
The proposed new welcome center incorporates a new hiking trailhead facility with restrooms and an information desk.
The trailhead would serve hikers headed east to Cascade/Porter, Mt. Van and the Van Hoevenberg trail system that links to the High Peaks and Mount Marcy.
Rerouting the Cascade/Porter trail entrance would add approximately three miles of hiking to existing Cascade trails.
But Cascade trailhead parking would also move to Mt. Van Hoevenberg, allowing closure of the often congested parking sites along Route 73 beside Upper Cascade Lake.
The decision to move parking would improve safety for travelers on Route 73 and hikers walking around the busy roadway.
“The Welcome Center (would) be used as a starting off point where users can get various information on trail routes, equipment, safety, New York State Forest Preserve rules and regulations,” ORDA says in the UMP.
“The retail component will include things such as trail guides, food and drink, insect repellent, (and) some limited hiking equipment.”
NEW ALPINE COASTER
A signature new attraction proposed for Olympic Sports Complex visitors is an new Alpine Coaster adventure ride.
“The proposed alpine coaster will provide the visiting public with the opportunity to experience firsthand the route traveled by 1932 and 1980 Olympians,” ORDA explained. “This experience will embrace the heritage of sliding sports associated with the Olympic Sports Complex.”
The coaster works like a roller coaster with bobsled-like cars on wheels riding along a raised track made of stainless-steel tubing.
“The track is 26 inches wide, and the ... typical height is 3 feet to 6 feet off the ground,” according to engineering diagrams.
ORDA estimates 66,000 people would ride the new coaster each year.
For racing sports and competition, a new bobsled, luge and skeleton Start House would be built along with a spectator viewing platform at the top of the track hill.
Numerous improvements look to add new buildings at race starts 1 and 4, with additional equipment sheds and a medical building.
NEW SKI TRAILS
With this amended management plan, ORDA looks to add 4 kilometers of new ski trails to Mount Van Hoevenberg’s system for a total 5.3 kilometers.
Snowmaking capacity would be added to all trails. Two new bridges would be built over roadways, with the existing bridge removed.
And all trails would have lights to allow for evening skiing, according to the UMP proposal.
“It is expected that evening skiing will be available from Tuesday through Saturday likely until 8 or 9 p.m., possibly to 10 p.m. on some nights.”
Sensitive to light pollution against otherwise dark wilderness, ORDA is proposing lights mounted on trees where possible “at a height ranging between 15 and 30 feet.
“Fixtures will generally face downward and be fitted with shields,” the UMP draft says.
ORDA and DEC said the wooded areas affected by these improvements would be primarily on conservation easement lands owned by the Town of North Elba: New Ski Trails impact 9 acres; Alpine Coaster, less than 2 acres; new buildings, about one-half acre -- for a total wooded area impact on 11.5 acres.
Tree cutting is proposed on less than 1 percent of the Mt. Van Ho Intensive Use Area, “and falls within the capacity of the resource to absorb the impact,” ORDA says.
No rare, threatened or endangered plant species would be affected.
ORDA spokesman Jon Lundin said construction would begin when the UMP is approved, likely at the end of this summer.
“There is a target launch date of Columbus Day Weekend 2018,” Lundin said.
Olympic Sports Complex improvements would be paid for with capital monies appropriated to ORDA by the state.
“Improvements will begin as soon as the UMP in approved and all permits are obtained. ORDA staff and design professionals are currently working on timeline and phasing,” Lundin said.
ORDA says improvements to the sports facility will generate added tourism revenue and allow the venue to continue to grow as a host for world class winter sporting events.
The unit management plan was last updated in 1999.
The UMP is open for public comment through June 27.
A final version has to be approved by the Adirondack Park Agency.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Public comment on proposed changes to the Mount Van Hoevenberg Unit Management Plan are being accepted through June 27.
Written comments regarding impacts to state lands can be mailed to Kathy Regan, APA Deputy Director for Planning, P.O. Box 99, Ray Brook, NY 12977.
Comments on the Unit Management Plan amendments can be sent via email to: Info.r5@dec.ny.gov.
The complete Mount Van Hoevenberg UMP amendment proposal is online: apa.ny.gov/Mailing/2018/05/stateLand.htm