Big improvements proposed at Mt. Van Ho

× Expand Image courtesy of Olympic Regional Development Authority The wide yellow line on maps provided by the Olympic Regional Development Authority and the state DEC show how the Cascade/Porter Trail would be linked with approximately three added hiking miles from the new Welcome Center at Mount Van Hoevenberg, near the bobsled run. Ample parking is available here and would remove the congested, often dangerous, parking situation at the current Cascade trailhead on Route 73.

LAKE PLACID | A series of major improvements are on the planning table at Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex.

Sited on state and town-owned Intensive Use lands, the property is home to winter sporting events for Nordic skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge racing.

It also accommodates tourists here to watch races or ride an Olympic bobsled.

The existing 1.3 kilometers of cross-country ski trails are open for public use in winter.

The Olympic Sports Complex is operated by the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA), which is looking to build two new stadium arenas: one for biathlon and a welcome center for cross-country ski and hiking trails.

The biathlon center would be moved toward the center of the property and away from a private land boundary, according to the plan.

All of the upgrades are outlined in revisions to the Mount Van Hoevenberg Unit Management Plan, coordinated by both ORDA and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

NEW WELCOME CENTER

ORDA is proposing to add a 15,000-square-foot, two-story welcome center, which would be built adjacent to the bobsled start facility.

“It is envisioned that this building will contain a welcome center/information area, ticketing for existing venue attractions, retail, food service, restrooms, rental equipment, administrative and meeting room space and a hiking trailhead,” according to the UMP.

The building would require construction of a new on-site wastewater disposal system.

And an outdoor plaza beside the lodge could accommodate award ceremonies and other outdoor functions.

MOVING CASCADE/PORTER TRAILHEAD

The proposed new welcome center incorporates a new hiking trailhead facility with restrooms and an information desk.

The trailhead would serve hikers headed east to Cascade/Porter, Mt. Van and the Van Hoevenberg trail system that links to the High Peaks and Mount Marcy.

Rerouting the Cascade/Porter trail entrance would add approximately three miles of hiking to existing Cascade trails.

But Cascade trailhead parking would also move to Mt. Van Hoevenberg, allowing closure of the often congested parking sites along Route 73 beside Upper Cascade Lake.

The decision to move parking would improve safety for travelers on Route 73 and hikers walking around the busy roadway.