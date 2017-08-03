Big reenactment at historic site

× Expand Photo provided French marines march during last year’s French and Indian War reenactment at Crown Point State Historic Site.

CROWN POINT — Reenactors in the annual French and Indian War Encampment are marching toward the Crown Point State Historic Site.

The reenactment on Aug. 12 and 13 is the largest event of the year at the site and features authentically clad French, British and Native American participants camped among the fort ruins.

Guests to the camp will be able to interact with the participants portraying various people of Crown Point’s past and also have the opportunity to purchase some of the 18th century wares produced and exhibited by artisans and merchants, said Historic Site Manager Michael Roets.

The camps will be open for visitors between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Last year’s event attracted hundreds of reenactors to the site.

At 2 p.m. each day, battle reenactments will be held where the public is invited to witness a demonstration of 18th century battlefield tactics including a naval assault accompanied by a lot of musket and artillery fire.

Roets said visitors interested in the battle reenactments should arrive early, allowing time to park and get into position for the best view. Parking is convenient and free of charge on the grounds of the site.

The ruins of the French Fort St. Frédéric and the massive British Fort of Crown Point offer a perfect backdrop for the encampment and the battles, Roets said.

“These ruins are among the few remaining examples of pre-Revolutionary military construction in the United States and both have been individually designated as National Historic Landmarks by the U.S. Department of the Interior,” Roets said. “Today they are preserved and interpreted as evidence of the great struggle during most of the 18th century between Britain and France for dominance of North America.”

Crown Point State Historic Site is located at 21 Grandview Dr. in Crown Point at the foot of the Champlain Bridge. The site is open daily from sunrise until sunset, with the museum open from 9:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Call the Crown Point Museum at 597-3666 for more information.