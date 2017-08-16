Big Slide wins big award

× Expand File photo Big Slide Brewery’s Giant IPA won gold at New York State Beer Competition last month, beating out 50 other entries in the category. Owner Chris Ericson is pictured here with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Feb. 14, 2017.

LAKE PLACID | Local craft brewery Big Slide Brewery has landed a big award.

Their Giant IPA won gold at the New York State Beer Competition last month, beating out 50 other entries in the category.

The Lake Placid-based microbrewery is now preparing for the influx of suds-seekers.

“We were already brewing at capacity at Big Slide, so when the award was announced, I immediately started shopping for a new tank,” said Kevin Litchfield, director of brewery operations at Big Slide and The Lake Placid Pub & Brewery, Big Slide’s sister brewery.

Litchfield said Big Slide wants to keep the beer on tap regularly and have enough for local distribution.

The honors also provide an “enormous opportunity” to showcase their lineup of 10 beers brewed on their 3.5 barrel system.

The award-winning beer is an American Double IPA, one of the most popular beer styles in the world.

With an alcohol content of 8.4 percent, Giant is on the strong side — the alcohol content is about double that of domestic lagers and pilsners — and follows in the footsteps of some of the craft beers making the most noise in the American craft brewing scene.

“When you look at the trends in craft beer right now, Double IPAs are driving the market and overall interest in the craft category,” said Big Slide Owner Christopher Ericson in a statement. “Big beers like Pliny the Elder from Russian River, Stone Ruination IPA and Dogfish Head 90-Minute IPA are three of the most sought out beers in the nation.”

Here in the Empire State, breweries like Other Half, Grimm, and SingleCut have been producing some world-class Double IPAs, Ericson said.

“People literally line up around the block to buy those beers, so being chosen as the best in the state is a tremendous honor,” Ericson said.

Over 700 beers from nearly 150 New York breweries were judged by panel of professional brewers and certified beer judges at the competition, held in Rochester on July 29.

With the brewing industry growing at a steady rate, the breweries were looking for a state beer competition that would be judged at the highest level possible, said Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Craft Brewers Association.

“A competition of this quality would be the best way to show off the extraordinary beer being made here every day,” Leone said.

Big Slide Brewery & Public House, which opened in June 2016, is located at 5686 Cascade Road in Lake Placid.