Big week for Champ

× Expand Katy Elizabeth (left) poses with the crew of NBC’s lifestyle show 1st Look, on a search for the elusive sea creature Champ.

PORT HENRY | An NBC television crew was busy filming a spot on the elusive sea creature Champ last week with internationally known Champ-searcher and Vermont resident Katy Elizabeth.

But if they didn’t spot anything, it might have been because Champ was hanging out just off the pier at Port Henry, where two visiting couples reported seeing a large, serpent-like shape in the water.

Jim Lynch, of Greenville, S.C., said he and his wife Clareen were visiting friends Maureen and Dwight Terbush and had just walked down to the lakeshore, where they noticed the Champ cutout.

Their hosts filled in the details, it being the first they had heard of the popular legend of a Loch Ness-like creature said to inhabit Lake Champlain.

“I said to Dwight, this must be a really big lake, because look at the size of that wave,” Lynch said. Except the lake was otherwise calm. Lynch snapped a picture, which faintly shows what appear to be three or four dark shapes.

“There were sections moving north toward the middle of the lake,” Lynch said. “It was about 20 feet long judging from the size of a (nearby) sailboat. It would come up and come down, undulating in the water.”

Lynch said he thought it might have been sturgeon, a prehistoric looking fish that used to be plentiful in Lake Champlain but is now relatively rare.

Meanwhile, back with the NBC team, Katy Elizabeth said her party was not entirely shut out after getting a reading on a echolocation, which tracks soundings from sea mammals. “I had no idea I had it at first, because there was a camera crew here and a camera crew there.”

The show is called 1st Look, a lifestyle journal hosted by Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio that airs after Saturday Night Live. Katy Elizabeth said the day with the film team was both exciting and exhausting. She took them to the Palisades near Basin Harbor and the mouth of Otter Creek, as well as some late-night shots on a marsh.

She said the show is expected to air in October, close to Halloween. She said the crew was fun to work with and engaged in the hunt.

And Lynch, for his part is a believer. “We didn’t know what it was, and then we got excited when Maureen said ‘Maybe it’s Champ.’” The four weren’t sure what to do with their information, so they called the Chamber of Commerce and eventually news of the sighting made it full circle back to Katy Elizabeth. For a creature that is purportedly hard to see, Champ gets around.