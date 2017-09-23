Bike the Barns returns

× Expand Photo provided The second Bike The Barns tour will take place Sunday, Oct. 1.

WHALLONSBURG | For the second year, a local cycling tour will showcase some of the best local agriculture has to offer.

The Bike the Barns Tour, held by the Adirondack-North Country Association (ANCA), will take place Sunday, Oct. 1, with varying routes for cyclist covering several farms throughout the North Country region.

“We are going to be capping out at 150 riders this year,” said Jake Vennie-Vollrath of ANCA. “There has been a lot of interest and support for the event this year.”

The ride will also be used as a fundraiser for the FarmShare Fund, which benefits local farmers.

“The fund provides help for farming initiatives and also subsidizes CSA shares,” Vennie-Vollrath said.

Farms featured on the tour will include Boquet Valley Blooms and Boquet Valley Vineyard in Essex, DaCy Meadow Farm in Westport, Juniper Hill Farm in Wadhams, North Country Creamery in Keeseville and Sunset Farm in Willsboro.

MUSIC AND FOOD FINALE

The ride will begin and end at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall, where there will be a dinner served from 4:30 until 6 p.m. with chefs Taylor Lefluer and Dillon Klepetar of Echo Farm, along with a farm product purchase stand held by Hub on the Hill.

During dinner, there will be entertainment from the band Ploughman’s Lunch.

Doors will open for a community celebration at 6 p.m., with music from the band Crowfeather.

For more information, visit the website adirondack.org/bikethebarns.