Bilateral relationship strong: Canadian diplomat to North Country biz community

× Pictured: Consul General of Canada Phyllis Yaffe. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PERU — The trade relationship between the United States and Canada remains strong.

This is what Consul General of Canada Phyllis Yaffe said to a packed room of North Country lawmakers and business leaders on Monday at an event sponsored by the Development Center.

Despite uncertainty at the federal level, Yaffe offered an optimistic stance on trade relations between the United States and Canada.

“Trade is the most important pillar of the U.S., Canada relationship,” she said, noting that there is approximately $1.3 million worth of cross-border commerce between the two countries every minute.

“In many ways, we are one economy,” said Yaffe.

This visit from the Consul General comes a few weeks after the North Country Chamber of Commerce announced the results of their annual business survey — 93 percent of local business owners noting U.S./Canada trade as their top concern in the coming year.

Yaffe said that over 17,000 jobs in the North Country depend on Canada.

Looking around the room, she asked the crowd to raise their hands if they had lived in Canada, or knew or worked with anyone from the country.

Hands shot up across the room.

“In one way or another, we all live or breath Canadian relations,” she said.

Yaffe reassured the crowd. “We have always been a trading nation,” she said. “And the U.S. has been our partner.”

“Let us achieve new heights together,” she said.

SECURITY

With stories of illegal border crossings increasing in Champlain making national news, Yaffe said that Canada was taking each entry seriously.

The New York-Canada border is 445 miles long with 17 entry points, according to Yaffe.

“The laws are being applied as rigorously as possible,” she said. “It is not a straightforward entry process.”

“While a lot has happened in the last 150 years, Canada remains in a deep friendship with the United States.”

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas has said the business community is alarmed at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Buy American” proposal that would require state entities to give preference to American-made goods and products in any new procurements over $100,000.

Doing so will protect the state’s manufacturing and construction sectors, said the governor.

But Douglas said the policy could be “damaging and destructive” to the bilateral relationship with Canada.

“The Buy American mandates would be a great hindrance to commerce,” agreed Yaffe.