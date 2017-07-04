Black Bear, a Pottersville landmark, is for sale

× Butch and Patti Stetson are shown outside their Black Bear Restaurant and Bar in Pottersville. The business has been operating in Pottersville for over 67 years. Photo by Christopher South

POTTERSVILLE — Anyone who has passed by the intersection of State Route 9 and Valley Farm Road has undoubtedly stopped a time or two at the Black Bear Restaurant and Bar, and probably spent more time there.

“Just about everyone in the North Country has worked here,” said owner Robert “Butch” Stetson, who runs the landmark business along with wife Patti.

Stetson’s parents, Frank and Delva Stetson, bought the restaurant in 1949-1950. The building goes back to the 1920s when it belonged to the Mead family; when it was, as Patti said, “a walkup-window place with gas pumps.”

The house was set apart from the restaurant, which became a seating area off the bar. When the business was started there was no bar, just a foyer between the restaurant and the house.

Butch was the youngest of the five Stetson children: Bill Gordon, Bea, Joyce, and Robert, who all grew up in Pottersville and attended the old Pottersville School on Olmstedville Road.

Stetson said during World War II his dad took his brother Bill to Glens Falls to enlist in the Navy. When they came back home, his father had enlisted as well and was assigned to the Seabees. Stetson said his mother was angry, but his father only spent about one year in the service because the weather in the south aggravated his asthma.

Stetson said at one time the Black Bear was a Greyhound Bus stop, and was a refueling station for the buses. He said his father added a sort of hot dog stand on the side of the restaurant to provide quick meals to the bus passengers while relieving the kitchen staff of the work.

× Expand Photo provided/Mead Family An early photo of the Black Bear Restaurant before the bar was added. Photo was provided to the Stetsons by the Mead family, who formerly owned the business.

“The bar actually started (in the 1950s) as a waiting station,” Patti said.

Stetson said his father even drove a bus for Greyhound at one time. He said after about five years of bus serving in the 1950s, Greyhound decided to pull out of Pottersville. Stetson said his father decided to buy a former truck stop at Routes 28 and 9, where he would resume doing business with Greyhound.

“The day before they were going to sign the papers the place burned to the ground,” Stetson said.

Stetson said his brothers Bill and Gordon both went to the armed forces, but Butch’s number was not called.

“I stayed here and took care of the women,” he said.

“He always has,” Patti said.

Stetson has always worked in the Black Bear, even helping to cook breakfast before he went to school. Growing up in, and finally owning the business, Stetson said he has done everything in the restaurant, from peeling potatoes and tending bar to performing the maintenance.

His mother, he said, used to bake 25 to 30 pies per day when she had the restaurant. Even now, the Black Bear is known for fresh roasted turkey prepared daily.

“We have turkey dinners, hot turkey sandwiches, club sandwiches…and everyone knows it’s the real deal,” Patti said.

The Black Bear is also known for its chicken wings in popular flavors/temperatures: mild, medium, hot, garlic-parmesan, and barbecue. Patti credited “the girls” who work there with coming up with a new specialty item – “Bear Droppings” – which are tater tots, with bacon, cheese, and ranch dressing.

Stetson purchased the business from his mother in 1970.

He said the 1970s and 1980s was the right time to own the Black Bear. Native American steelworkers engaged in building skyscrapers and bridges in New York City.

“There used to be between 150 and 200 Indians per week come through,” Patti said.

She said the Black Bear would feed them on the way down to the city, and on the way back would cash their paychecks, and the workers would order food, go to the bar, visit the gift shop, eat their food when it was ready, buy a six-pack of beer and be on their way.

“This happened every Friday,” Patti said.

Stetson said when he was a young man he brought the young crowd around. He said at the time the legal drinking age was 18, and the Black Bear had bands every Friday and Saturday nights. Entertainment has been a part of the Black Bear for a long time. Stetson said one time Bill Bruno, who owned the Wells House in Pottersville, recommended an all-girl band, but the promoters wanted him to hire the girls for four nights, Thursday through Sunday. He said there was no way he could do that, and agreed to hire them for Friday and Saturday.

“On Friday night we had a packed house, and on Saturday night we had a line outside waiting to get in,” Stetson said.

Stetson said Bruno was a musician himself and had a fine singing voice. Later, Bruno would come to the Black Bear on Friday nights for karaoke, which they have hosted for 20 years.

He said the Black Bear has hosted other bands, plus an Elvis show that included dinner.

“We used to have bands come up from the Glens Falls area,” Stetson said, “but we did away with the live music. It ran its course, and we couldn’t keep the crowd past midnight.”

Stetson said the Black Bear continues to host a lot of benefits, including a poker run about two weeks ago to benefit an individual who was injured in an accident.

Stetson said over the years, the biggest hit to their business came when the state was trying to figure out what the legal drinking age should be; raising it to 19 before setting it at 21. He said he remembers young people turning 18 only to have the age limit raised, then the same people turning 19, only to have the limit raised again.

He said, now, there are just not as many people passing through Pottersville as before.

“We had more business when people were coming to town,” Stetson said.

Customers Ian Craig from Saranac Lake and Nic Colasurdo from Rochester stopped in the Black Bear on June 22.

“It’s nice, and it’s on the way,” Colasurdo said.

“It’s comfortable, and the food is good,” Craig added.

The Black Bear Restaurant and Bar is for sale, but Stetson said it’s not for a lack of business.

“I didn’t think I would be here, last year,” Butch said, indicating a health issue.

The Stetsons said after the 67 years the family has owned the business it’s time to retire.

“We had it in mind to sell,” Stetson said. “I’ve been here 47 years and would like to retire. I hate to, because I like the business.”

“It needs new energy, younger blood, younger ideas,” Patti said. “Of course, we would like to see it stay the same concept as it is.”

The Stetsons said they would like to be able to come into the Black Bear and simply relax. As it is now, they can’t walk in the door and just enjoy a drink at the bar with friends without looking at or hearing about what needs to be done.

The Stetsons didn’t say if “the girls” come with the business. Patti said their core employees are “the greatest,” with many of them staying 10 years or longer. Their manager, Cissy, is a second generation employee who started working at the Black Bear when she was 14. Her mother, Rose, worked there since she was 16, and a cook, Fran, retired from the Black Bear after 25 years.

The Black Bar Restaurant and Bar is located in Pottersville on Route 9 near Exit 26 on the Northway. For more information call (518) 494-9972.