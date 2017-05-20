Patti Stetson named North Warren Chamber of Commerce VIP of the Year

× Black Bear Restaurant co-proprietor Patti Stetson pauses from her work Friday preparing payroll for the fabled eatery and tavern to share her thoughts about her career — both at the Black Bear and in civic service. Photo by Thom Randall

POTTERSVILLE — A woman who for decades has co-managed one of the most successful businesses in northern Warren County — yet reserved time to volunteer her services to her community — has received a top local civic award.

Patti Stetson, co-proprietor of the fabled Black Bear Restaurant of Pottersville, has been named V.I.P. of the Year by the North Warren Chamber of Commerce.

Stetson is to be honored at the Chamber’s annual V.I.P. Banquet, to be held Thursday May 25 at Jimbo’s Club. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar.

For 67 years — long before the Adirondack Northway was constructed — the Black Bear Restaurant has been a landmark stopover for people traveling through New York State.

Patti’s mother-in-law Delva Stetson acquired the business in 1950, and her son Butch Stetson, Patti’s husband, became proprietor in the early 1970s. Patti assumed the role of co-manager in 1984 or so.

The business is credited as the largest employer in Pottersville — and the mainstay of the hamlet’s commerce. The enterprise is known for its hearty food and the convivial socializing in its tavern.

Even on a weekday mid-afternoon, several dozen vehicles can be seen parked in front — when other local businesses are idle.

Her Chamber award, however, is not only for leading a thriving business for many years, but for her work in the community as well.

Since the mid-1980s, Patti has handled the Black Bear’s finances, book-work and payroll — as well as helping out when needed in the kitchen or waiting on tables.

But despite all these responsibilities, she’s also devoted time to community service. For 17 years, she’s been the North Warren Chamber of Commerce’s volunteer Treasurer, handling finances, preparing payroll and tackling government forms.

Drafted into the position in 2000, Stetson introduced the Chamber to computerized payroll and accounting.

“I started preparing all the employee forms, conducting the accounting procedures and the quarterly reports, same as I was doing for our restaurant,” she said. “It’s been an interesting job — the people at the Chamber have been really good to work with over the years.”

Deciding to cut her work load eight months ago, she announced her retirement from the Chamber post, and the group has been seeking a replacement since then, Stetson said.

Also, for 10 years she served as treasurer of the Pottersville Fire District, handling the books with expertise through the period of time they built their new $2.8 million fire station in 2003. Her work included preparing hundreds of financial statements and documents as well as paying the districts bills over her decade of service.

“Patti was a key part of the bonding process, and well as working day-to-day to pay the fire district’s bills,” said Guy Swartwout, who served as Pottersville Fire Chief through that era — and until last year.

Stetson said the work was a challenge, but rewarding.

“It was quite an experience making sure I had all the I’s dotted and the T’s crossed,” she said.

Remarking on the Black Bear’s ongoing success, Stetson deferred credit to others.

“We’ve got the best employees in the world — our core group is amazing,” she said.