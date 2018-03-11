Black Brook awarded $30K for water research

BLACK BROOK | U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand last month announced $30,000 in federal assistance for the Town of Black Brook.

The federal funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Household program.

Specifically, the Town of Black Brook will receive a grant of $30,000 in rural development funds and will also contribute $3,500 for the project.

Black Brook’s water district currently purchases water from the Town of Jay, where there has been a substantial water supply diminishment.

Recently the Town of Black Brook has been found in violation of the Clinton County’s Department of Health for inadequate water pressure. The USDA funding will finance the preliminary studies on a potential new water supply for the district.

“This federal investment is good news for the Town of Black Brook,” said Schumer. “These federal funds is a step in the right direction to help boost economic development, protect public health and support critical water infrastructure upgrades. I am proud to announce this federal investment and will continue to fight to make sure that rural communities have the tools they need to grow and prosper.”

USDA Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Household Program provides loans and grants for small communities to perform pre-development studies specifically on proposed water and waste disposal projects. These studies include engineering analysis and technical assistance for the community to take the steps necessary for their projects.

“These federal funds will help locate a safe and reliable source of water for the residents of Black Brook,” said Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. “New Yorkers should be able to trust the quality of their water supply, and investments such as this one are critical for the health of our local communities. I will continue to fight for funding in the Senate that helps improve the health and quality of life for New Yorkers.”