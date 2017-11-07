Black Brook budget reveals 0.7 percent tax increase

BLACK BROOK | Homeowners in the Town of Black Brook could see a slight tax rate increase in 2018 of less than 1 percent, not including special districts.

In 2018 Black Brook will rely more on property taxes than its fund balance, with just over 70 percent of appropriations being paid for through the tax levy.

According to Town Supervisor Jon Douglass, the town will stay under the state tax cap.

A public hearing on the proposed budget was held Oct. 25.

Budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

(current year/next year)

The proposed tax rate is $8.42, not including special districts. This year the tax rate was $8.36, an increase of 0.7 percent. For residents with a $100,000 home, this amounts to a $6 increase.

Over/under tax cap?

The Black Brook Town Board is expecting to be under the tax cap for 2018, according to Town Clerk Helen Wirt-Kennedy.

Total appropriations:

$1,696,668

Total tax levy:

$1,192,735 or 70 percent of appropriations.

Total fund balance usage:

$59,552

Public hearing:

The Town of Black Brook held their public hearing on the proposed 2018 budget on Oct. 25, according to Wirt-Kennedy.