Black Fly Challenge: making a name based on a local nuisance

INDIAN LAKE | Dave Scranton, who has been the organizer of the annual Black Fly Challenge cycling race for most of its 23 years, said there was some discussion of whether or not to use the black fly name for an event meant to draw people to the region.

“People thought it was nuts to name it after the black fly,” Scranton said.

Scranton tells the story of the original organizers, Mike Drake and John Nemjo, on the event’s website.

Back in the mid-1990s, the two were tossing around ideas to draw visitors to the region during the traditional shoulder seasons, which do not draw as many people to the Adirondacks as summer and winter. The pair decided a mountain biking event might work, and the idea for the Black Fly Challenge was born.

Scranton said the name was the source of real debate. However, taking the name of a despised pest in the Adirondacks turned a negative into a positive, and the Black Fly Challenge went from 60 cyclists in its first year to nearly 240 in its third year, when Scranton took over as organizer.

“As it turned out it was a cool name,” Scranton said.

The Black Fly Challenge name is trademarked, and over the years Scranton has had to issue several cease and desist letters to others attempting to use the name.

But even if the black fly name conjures up images of a pest, the black flies don’t really even bother the mountain bikers, who in places along the 38.5-mile route can reach downhill speeds of up to 40 mph.

“The volunteers along the route have more black fly challenges than the racers - they are the ones swatting black flies,” Scranton said.

EVENT UPCOMING

The 2018 Black Fly Challenge will run on Saturday, June 9, beginning at Arrowhead Park on Route 28 in Inlet and ends at the intersection of Route 28 and Route 30 in Indian Lake.

The course runs through the Moose River Plains Wild Forest, but according to Scranton it is far from flat, with only about three-quarters of a mile being level. Competitors will spend a lot of their time either climbing up hill or “screaming” down hill in this race. The record finishing time is one hour and 37 minutes.