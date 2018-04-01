Black Rooster Farm celebrates new maple house

× Angela Smith, Kristy, Ryleigh and Kirk Bassarab, Bernard Paprocki and Joe Pete Wilson help to cut the ribbon on the new maple house at Black Rooster Maple in Keene March 21. Photo by Keith Lobdell

KEENE | A local maple farm has been able to expand with the help of the North Country Small Business Development Center celebrated national SBDC Day.

Black Rooster Maple, owned by Kirk and Kristy Bassarab, celebrated their new maple house with a ribbon cutting March 21, complete with a new evaporator and reverse osmosis machine.

“We started by tapping 10-12 trees, and each year we have been expanding in one way or another,” Kirk Bassarab said. “This year we are tapping 3,500 trees and are in a position now that as we grow and expand, we can add more taps and not have to add to our processing equipment. We could quadruple our taps and still have the ability to boil it all thanks to the new equipment.”

The SBDC aided the family-run operation throughout the process.

“The Bassarabs were able to transition from hobby starting in the spring of 2009 with 12 backyard taps into a prosperous small business, with help from SBA programs including an SBA-backed loan from Community Bank and business counseling from the North Country Small Business Development Center (SBDC),” said Angela Smith, interim director of the North Country SBDC.

Bassarab said the biggest new piece of equipment was the reverse osmosis machine, which takes out 90 percent of the water in the maple sap before it enters the evaporator to be boiled into maple syrup, adding it makes the process quicker than ever.

Those in attendance at the ribbon cutting included SBA Syracuse District Director Bernard J. Paprocki, Smith, Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson and Community Bank Agricultural Banking Officer Patty Duffy.