Black Watch Library Friends extend welcome

× Expand Photo provided Officers and planning committee of Ticonderoga’s Black Watch Memorial Library from left are Jane Bassett, Nan Reale, June Curtis Consultant and Ann Westervelt.

TICONDEROGA – Strengthening the Friends of the Black Watch Library is one of the group’s goals as its annual meeting approaches.

Members and the community are invited to a Friends Welcoming Friends reception on Friday, July 21 at 4 p.m. at the library at 99 Montcalm St. in Ticonderoga.

Friends of the Black Watch Library was established in 1988 and has raised thousands of dollars for the library to date.

Currently nearly 100 dedicated community members contribute annually to the friends, and many of these contributors actively volunteer their time to assist the group, said Friends President Ann Westervelt.

“Our goal this year is to strengthen our friends organization, augmenting the number of individuals on our Board,” said Westervelt. “We are welcoming friends to join us as we nurture and engage a community of library supporters through membership, literary programs, events and outreach.”

The Friends Welcoming Friends event will take place as part of the annual meeting and a reception will honor all members.

Casual conversation, poetry readings by Xann and Yarr Tyler, classical music by Jeris French and Kim Gilbertson, and refreshments will all be part of the celebration, Westervelt said.

“Since 1988, friends have advocated for the Black Watch Library and have worked to raise awareness of the significant value of today’s public libraries here and in our nation,” said Treasurer Jane Bassett. “The library has always played an important role in my life. I truly enjoy being able to give something back and being an active member of this group is fun!”

Friends Secretary Nan Reale the Black Watch Memorial Library is a great place.

“Books expose the reader to a world of imagination,” she said. “I’m proud that the Friends of the Black Watch Library make it possible for any book to be made available to a library member either locally, through the CEF (Clinton Essex Franklin Library) network or beyond, without charge.”