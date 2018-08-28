Blood drives planned

PLATTSBURGH | Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) announced he will be hosting three blood drives at the end of August to help local hospitals make up for the dip in blood donations that occurs during the summer months.

“We’ve had a beautiful summer here in the North Country,” Jones said. “But, unfortunately, blood donations plummet while people go on vacation and take advantage of the warm weather. This shortage is compounded by the fact that the need for blood actually rises during the summer months. It’s important that we come together as a community and help boost the supply of lifesaving blood and platelets.”

Blood donations are essential for surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic injuries and traumatic injuries, and a single blood donation can provide lifesaving treatment for up to three people.

In the spirit of increasing participation, Jones used his Facebook and Twitter accounts to challenge business owners, elected officials, journalists and other community members to give blood at one of the three locations next week. Jones also asked his audience to motivate their friends, family and co-workers do the same.

In order to help local hospitals, Jones will be holding the following blood drives:

Malone Blood Drive: Wednesday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alice Hyde Medical Center, Cafeteria Conference Room, 133 Park St., Malone.

Plattsburgh Blood Drive: Friday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., UVM Health Network-CVPH, Auditorium B, 75 Beekman St., Plattsburgh.

“We can’t create blood,” Jones said. “There isn’t a manufactured version that hospitals can order when they’re running low — it can only come from generous volunteers. I encourage everyone who is eligible to lend an arm and help ensure that our family, friends and neighbors receive the best care possible.”

To donate, eligible donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good health and meet all the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and New York State Department of Health donor criteria which can be found at nybloodcenter.org.

For more information, contact Assemblyman Jones’ office at 518-562-1986 or JonesB@nyassembly.gov.