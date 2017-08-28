Blood drives slated

LAKE PLACID | The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood during National Preparedness Month to help ensure a readily available supply for emergencies.

Blood drives are taking place in the following locations at the following times: Sept. 7 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lake Placid Volunteer Ambulance Service on Mill Pond Road and Sept. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Paul Smiths College Student Center on Route 30.

Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.