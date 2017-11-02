Blue Bombers return to regional finals

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Lake Placid's Jaso Hannula kicks the ball during the Blue Bombers regional semifinal against St. Lawrence Nov. 1.

PLATTSBURGH — The Lake Placid Blue Bombers have used a strong defense and timely scoring to continue to advance in the NYSPHSAA playoffs.

On Nov. 1, defender Jaso Hannula helped the Bombers pitch a clean sheet while scoring the lone goal of the game in the 12th minute off a Jarell Paul assist as Lake Placid advanced to the regional finals with a 1-0 win over St. Lawrence.

“We will still keep going,” head coach Stuart Hemsley said. “That wasn't our greatest performance by far. We haven't won two games in a row all season and now we have won four."

Hemsley said the team still has a lot of work to do as a young group who sometimes shows it.

“We gave them too much space to play in,” Hemsley said. “Nerves are kicking in. They are young players. That goal was worthy of winning the final four as opposed to winning today, but this is half the job. This game means nothing if you don't win it and if you win it, it's only half the job. We have to go down to Colonie and play Maple Hills on Saturday. We will try and keep pushing on for Section VII, representing the North Country.”

Hannula scored the first goal for the Bombers in their six appearances in the regional round of play and will now play Maple Hill in a rematch of the regional semifinals from last season.

“Jaso has played well all season and I'm pleased that he got the goal,” Hemsley said.

“It's just crazy playing here,” goalie Jacob Novick said. “After we got ranked as the fourth seed, I don't think anyone would have thought that Lake Placid would be playing in the regional finals this year, but we proved everyone wrong and we are happy to be here.”

The Lake Placid - Maple Hill regional final will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at South Colonie High School.

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this report.