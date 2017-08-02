Blue Jean Gala nets $3K for Indian Lake Theater

× Expand Community members brought their wallets and their appetites to support the Indian Lake Theater.

INDIAN LAKE — The inaugural Blue Jean Barbecue Gala netted $3,800 for the Indian Lake Community Theater.

According to Indian Lake Theater Director Sue Montgomery-Corey, the funding has come at a crucial time.

On top of a slower-than-usual spring attendance, since July 19, the Indian Lake Theater has been without the use of its digital projector.

Repair estimates clock in at about $2,000.

“The last two weeks, because of the projector issue, have been really tough and we have been forced to fall back on showing films on DVD,” she said. “So the success of the Blue Jean Barbecue Gala could not have come at a better time.”

The funding won’t totally resolve the theater’s financial woes, but it will give them “the bandwidth to figure things out,” she said.

These technical difficulties come during the theater’s peak business months.

“The theater counts on the two summer months to bring in a substantial part of its revenue for the year,” said Montgomery-Corey.

“Spring is always slow, but this year it was especially slow. We were really depending on July to get us back where we needed to be financially.”

The first-ever Blue Jean Barbecue Gala drew over 100 people to Byron Park.

“Having never done such a fundraiser for the theater, we just didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “We thought that we might get up to 80 people attending, but the community came out strong in support of the event with attendance being around 130 people.”

Montgomery-Corey said that the large attendance showcased the dedication of the community to help to assure the financial health of the theater.

Attendees enjoyed barbecue and a performance by the Schroon River String Band.