Blue Mountain Lake water project moves forward

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE | The town of Indian Lake has applied for a $1.6 million state grant to move one hamlet from lake-sourced water onto a well system.

Near Blue Mountain Hill, a potential site has been identified for a well system to serve the hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake.

The town will pursue exploratory drilling and other testing at the site before moving forward, according to Indian Lake Town Supervisor Brian Wells.

According to Indian Lake Senior Account Clerk Pamela Howard, the town will need to issue $1.5 million in serial bonds as part of the $1.6 million New York Environmental Facilities Corporation (NYEFC) grant application.

“We have to show we can meet the costs that are over and above what the grant won’t cover,” Howard said.

The project is scheduled to begin in January 2018 with an expected end date of June 2019.

Since 2009, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has been encouraging the town of Indian Lake to move the hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake away from relying on the lake as the initial source, according to Wells.

From the beginning, Wells has assured residents of the water district that the rationale for moving away from the lake sourcing was not that water quality in the district had deteriorated, but because of the NYSDOH’s urging to move away from open source water supplies, such as the lake.

The town hired CHA Engineering to report on the Blue Mountain Lake Water Treatment Plant. With the NYSDOH standards in mind, CHA’s report supported the direction to move toward drilling wells.

The effort to move to well sourcing has been complicated by a number of land restrictions since 2009.

The town does not own any property in the hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake. In addition, the amount of state-owned land coupled with the acreage requirements for site development for water wells further restricted the search.

A search effort was initiated when the Blue Mountain Lake Association sent a request letter out to its membership asking about the possibility of drilling on their property.

Initially, Bing Faxon offered some property for the wells, but the offer was later rescinded due to opposition from the Woodlands Home Owners Association where the property was located.

Another landowner, Tom Warrington, answered the call, but the required protection zone for such municipal wells made the siting infeasible.

Now that a potential site has been identified for the well system, the town will move forward with the project, according to Wells.