Bluegrass outfit set to perform in Thurman

THURMAN — “Free Concerts in the Park” will continue in Thurman on July 24 with traditional bluegrass melodies played by the String Dusters.

The concert will be held rain or shine at Veterans’ Memorial Field in Athol from 7-9 p.m.

For more than two decades, the String Dusters have been playing what coordinator Bill Healy calls “American acoustic music” — a blend of the bluegrass of Bill Monroe, the yodeling blues of Jimmie Rodgers, the folk songs of the Carter Family and the honky-tonk country music of Hank Williams.

The band has played almost every type of venue from small coffeehouses and community events to festivals and major concerts, always bringing great songs and a sense of humor to every show.

Noted bluegrass radio personality Nick Barr has played off and on with the String Dusters for more than 15 years, putting in just the right note on fiddle, mandolin, or bass when needed.

The newest member, joining the String Dusters, is Tim Roden on guitar and pedal steel. Roden’s addition completes the sound that Healy had envisioned since the band’s first show in 1993.

The String Dusters’ performances are a tradition in Thurman. They were regular participants in the last several years of the Thurman Fiddlers’ Jamboree, as well as a few other town events.

The “Free Thurman Concerts in the Park” series continues each Monday evening through July and August, with refreshments available.

Children are encouraged to enjoy the adjacent playground. Many guests bring lawn chairs for most comfortable seating, and wear layered clothing to be ready for fluctuating mountain temperatures.

Next week’s concert will feature the ever-popular Stony Creek Band. For the complete summer schedule see thurmannyevents.com.

Concerts in the Park are hosted by the Town of Thurman, and are made possible, in part, by Warren County occupancy taxes.