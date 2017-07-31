Bluegrass outfit to headline Nettle Meadow fundraiser

THURMAN — The North and South Dakotas Band will perform as part of the Nettle Meadow Cheese Jam concert series on Aug. 11.

The five-man bluegrass ensemble hails from Saratoga Springs.

Organizers say that their skilled instrumentation and well-blended harmonies create a unique musical experience.

The 484 South Johnsburg Road show will be opened by guitarist Josh Casano at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets, sold at the door, are $10. Regional craft beers, wines and cheese plates are available.

The concert is a fundraiser for the Kemp Sanctuary at Nettle Meadow, home to over 100 retired and rescued animals, ranging from a rogue llama, a blind lamb and abandoned kittens to retired herd animals and a strutting pair of peacocks, and many of them are housed in stalls directly below the concert loft.

For more information about the sanctuary, visit www.kempsanctuaryatnettlemeadow.org/.

For concert details, email cheese@nettlemeadow.com or call 623-3372.

The Cheese Jam concert series concludes September with a performance by singer/songwriter Giovanina Bucci and is made possible, in part, by Warren County occupancy taxes.