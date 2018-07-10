Board of Elections sets summer hours

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County Board of Elections has set summer hours.

The move to open one-half hour earlier and close a half-hour earlier was approved by the Essex County Board of Supervisors at the full board meeting July 2.

Staff at the Board of Election office make the request much like other county offices, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Election commissioners offices at 7551 Court St. will open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. through Aug. 31.

Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Fifield said the exception is the period for filing designating petitions. State elections law requires offices to remain open until 5 p.m.

Designating petitions for those seeking office next November can be brought to the Board of Elections between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from July 9 to July 12.

Independent petitions for the election can be brought in from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, also from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are required by state law to maintain these hours for petitions,” Fifield explained.

The Board of Elections also has registration forms for people who want to vote.

The form must be mailed to or filed at the county Board of Elections no later than 25 days before the election date.

Eligible voters must be age 18 by Dec. 31 of the year the form is filed, and a U.S. citizen. A registrant must also not claim the right to vote elsewhere.