Board weighs changes to solicitor policy

LAKE GEORGE — Legal limitations of what Lake George village businesses can do off their premises prompted lengthy discussions at the May 30 village board meeting.

One issue concerned passing out food samples on public property, while another was related to placing a clothes rack outside a store.

Jason Graber and Debbie Proulx, proprietors of Polish Water Ice at 32 Montcalm St., asked the board for permission to stand on a sidewalk at the intersection of Montcalm and Canada streets and pass out small samples to passerby of their confection that’s similar to Italian ice.

Village Mayor Robert Blais noted that such permission was normally granted only for a few days, and that it required a special permit accompanied by a $100 per-day fee.

But Graber and Proulx said they sought to pass out samples for several days a week through summer, citing how difficult it was for retail stores on the village’s side-streets to survive.

Blais said the village trustees were “pro-business,” but if they allowed one business to pass out their products or solicit customers away from their property, many other enterprises would request similar permission, changing the character of the village.

“The challenge is to figure out a way to be fair, but not have people standing on every street corner soliciting customers,” Blais said, noting that the prior weekend, a local citizen complained that tickets were being sold streetside for a village-sponsored concert to benefit upgrades to Shepard Park.

Deputy Mayor John Earl shared Blais’ scepticism.

“I’m picturing people standing out on the street with samples of meatballs and pizza,” he said with a smile.

Trustee John Root noted that restaurant employees handing out menus must stand on their employer’s property, and they are prohibited from approaching people.

“Granting this request would open up a can of worms,” he said.

Proulx said their enterprise would have one person standing on a Canada St. sidewalk with a tray of samples, and that they would have a trash receptacle on hand for discarded sample cups and mini-spoons.

Blais suggested that Graber and Proulx obtain a village “distribution permit” —which has no fee — and limit their offerings of samples to inside Shepard Park on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, when village-sponsored events are held there — Magical Musical Mondays, the Wednesday Summer Concert Series, and Fridays at the Lake concerts.

“Without a doubt, we’d like to help you succeed,” Blais said.

Graber and Proulx said they’d take Blais up on the offer for sample distribution, limited to those three days, and the board endorsed the idea. Permission is to be granted on a provisional basis — for three weeks — to see if the sample distribution is well-received.

The board was also poised to approve a request by William Massry to place a rack of T-shirts under the eaves of his Dilligaf store on Canada St., but decided against it after conferring with village code enforcement officer Doug Frost.

Blais initially said he wanted to allow it in light of Massry’s recent cooperation with the board in moving T-shirts bearing offensive and profane slogans out of his store window displays.