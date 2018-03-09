Boat wash station gets OK

× Expand Photo provided The Severance Northern Boat Decontamination Station opened last fall and now has full Adirondack Park Agency approval. Celebrating the installation of the Northern Schroon-Paradox Boat Decontamination Station are, from left, Mark Granger, president, SLA; Dan Gorke, vice president, SLA; Mike Marnell, Schroon town supervisor; Stephen Ehlers, ESSLA president; and Roger Friedman, Schroon Town Council and vice president, SLA.

SCHROON LAKE | The Schroon Lake Association has won approval from the Adirondack Park Agency for a permanent Northern Boat Decontamination Station in Schroon’s Severance hamlet.

Association President Mark S. Granger said the second lakeside boat washing station was established late last summer to fight invasive species in the Schroon Lake Watershed.

“The Severance location will be funded this year solely by the Schroon Lake Association and Paradox Lake Association, and it will soon be open Friday through Sunday, and then daily all summer,” he said. “Along with the Horicon Decontamination Station, and boat launches in Horicon, Schroon and Paradox, our watershed will have one of the most comprehensive approaches in the fight against invasives.”

The Town of Schroon will lease the site at Severance from landowners Merritt Hulst and Analise Rigan for six years at $1 a year, Granger said.

The Severance site will cover boats entering both Schroon and Paradox lakes.

“The Schroon Lake Association is embarking on an unprecedented expansion of efforts to protect and improve the quality of our watershed,” Granger said. “In addition to boat launch and boat decon stewards, we will be expanding our testing of the watershed for bacterial and chemical pollutants, as well as maintaining our search for and removal of invasives. We are also increasing our educational outreach to help our area citizens and visitors understand what must be done to preserve our watershed.”

Granger said the Schroon Lake Association is working with the Paradox Lake Association, Eastern Shore Schroon Lake Association, and the towns of Schroon, Chester and Horicon, as well as Warren and Essex County Soil and Water Conservation services on finding funding for programs and updating the Schroon Lake Watershed Master Plan.

He said they plan to hold major informational events on the lake protection efforts, on Friday, July 6 and Friday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Schroon Lake Central School auditorium.

On Monday and Tuesday, July 30 and 31, a Boating Safety Course runs from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the school, with both days required.

For information, go to the website at www.SchroonLakeAssociation.com.