Boat washing station opens

Photo provided The Northern Schroon Lake Boat Decontamination Station recently opened just east of the bridge over the Schroon River, on Route 74 in Severance.

SCHROON LAKE | The Northern Schroon Lake Boat Decontamination Station is now up and running.

The washing facility was installed on Thursday, Aug. 31 in the Severance hamlet off of Route 74.

The Schroon Lake Association, Paradox Lake Association and East Shore Schroon Lake Association raised $25,000 and jointly purchased the boat decontamination station for use by the town of Schroon.

The station will service boats going in Schroon Lake, Paradox Lake and the Schroon River.

“The Boat Decontamination Station is state of the art,” said Schroon Lake Association President Mark Granger. “It will assure that boats coming from contaminated lakes will not ruin our watershed.”

Granger said Merritt Hulst and Analise Rigan have rented the land for the station to the town of Schroon for $1 per year. The Schroon and Paradox Lake groups have also pledged to contribute funds for the station’s maintenance and operation.

It joins another boat decontamination station at the southern end of Schroon Lake, at the Horicon Boat Launch.

The boat decontamination station produces 140 degree water at high pressure to remove invasive plants and animals on boats and trailers.

Granger said Schroon and Paradox have been successfully reducing milfoil and other invasive plants and have avoided Asian clams, zebra mussels, spiny water fleas and hydrilla, all of which plague Lake George and Lake Champlain.

“The boat decontamination station can stop these invasives and kill them and remove them from boats,” he said.

Schroon Town Councilor Roger Friedman said the gift not only saves the taxpayers the initial cost, but by preventing introduction of new invasives, will save the town money in the future.

“We could not do this without the generosity of the three lake associations and Merritt and Analise,” said Schroon Town Supervisor Michael Marnell.

East Shore Schroon Lake Association President Stephen Ehlers said his group was “happy and proud to join in this critical project.”

Marcia Hartnett, Paradox Lake Association president, joined in praising the action as presenting a “real whole watershed defense critical to our waters.”

Granger said the private-public partnership works to everyone’s benefit for years to come.

The project took the work of many volunteers to work its way through the state permitting process, which included the Adirondack Park Agency (APA), according to Granger.

“It was different, so that made it harder,” he said. “Working with the state Department of Transportation, APA, Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program and the Adirondack Water Institute took time and a lot of volunteer hours, but the result was worth it. Unfortunately, that process did delay the opening, for this year, to (now).”

There is no charge for a boat cleaning. Green stickers are available as proof that a boat is clean, drained and dry.

Hours of operation will be posted, but will include weekends in September and early October.

The station will reopen in May, said Granger.