Boating safety official sought for Loon Lake

× Expand File photo The Town of Chester has been considering how to make Loon Lake safer for all people, using an education first approach. The town is looking at hiring a lake safety officer to instruct people on boating safety rather than issuing tickets. The town also decided to charge and annual fee of $10 per boat to use the lake. The revenue would be used to offset the cost of the boat inspection station.

CHESTERTOWN | Although no official vote was taken, the Chester Town Board decided last week to create a position for a Loon Lake safety officer as opposed to hiring a constable to enforce the law.

Supervisor Craig Leggett said the safety officer title came at the recommendation of the Warren County Department of Civil Service Administration. The previous title, “constable,” implied a peace officer with arrest powers.

“The constable notion is going away,” Leggett said.

The previous constable, David Cavanaugh, was also the court officer, but he resigned from both positions last December.

Since then, the town board has been trying to determine how to fill the seasonal position.

The 100 hours of training required for a peace officer would have made it difficult for the town to hire a part-time constable. Additionally, Leggett said, for the last two years, there were no tickets written for infractions on Loon Lake, which called into question the need for hiring someone who could write tickets.

Councilman Stephen Durkish questioned calling the person an “officer” at all, saying “official” might be a better term. The duties of the lake safety officer would be primarily to educate the public on rules and regulations, and he if necessary, call law enforcement.

“How about we say he has a cell phone and knows how to use it,” Durkish said.

Resident Michael Williams asked how a safety educator could enforce the law.

“He would be bringing out the safety aspect,” Leggett said.

Leggett said some of the language in the resolution would be tightened up and the bard would revisit the matter.

CHESTER TO CHARGE FEE FOR LOON LAKE BOATS

The Chester Town Board decided the town would begin charging $10 for an annual permit to launch a boat on Loon Lake, beginning this summer boating season. The fee would be applied to boats with a motor of 10 hp or more.

The revenue raised from the fee will go to offset the cost of maintaining a boat inspection/washing station. Currently, the Loon Lake Park District Association (LLPDA) and the Town of Chester each contribute $13,000 per year to running the station.