Bob Savarie honored as Minerva Citizen of the Year

OLMSTEDVILLE — Bob Savarie, of Olmstedville, has been named Minerva Citizen of the Year.

At 90 years of age, Savarie has seen and done a lot.

Since the early 1950s when he first joined the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department, up until he retired in 1992, Savarie was one of the most active volunteers in the Town of Minerva.

Savarie is a native of Indian Lake, moving to Minerva in 1951 and marrying his wife Florencetta the following year.

Savarie is pleased to be named Citizen of the Year, but would prefer to share the honor.

“I’m flattered, but it really should be shared with my wife,” he said.

The couple have been blissfully married for 65 years. They have six children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In 1957 they built a home in Olmstedville, where they still live today.

Savarie’s heritage is French Canadian, while his wife is a descendent of the original West family, early settlers of the Town of Minerva.

His wife was a fire company base station dispatcher for many years, was active with the Lady’s Auxiliary, wrote the original by-laws for the fire company, and served as a Cub Scout pack leader. She was also in the original Alice Switzer Community Chorus, which was commemorated in a song written and sung by Dan Berggren.

CHARTER MEMBER

Savarie was heavily involved with the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department. He was a charter member of the Minerva Rescue Squad in 1956.

With Harold Sylvester and Dr. Ross, he taught most of the first aid classes in the community, becoming an emergency medical technician in the late 1970s, maintaining his certification until the late 1980s.

He was captain of the squad from 1970-74 and again from 1979-85, and assistant captain from 1960-70 and again from 1974-79.

The Savarie residence was one of several base dispatch stations from the late 1950s until 1988, when Minerva entered the 911 system.

Savarie was always a leader in the world of local emergency medical services, pushing the Rescue Squad to improve training, equipment and standard of care. In this respect, he assisted greatly in the formation of an Advanced Life Support system within the region.

He was named Rescue Squad member of the year in 1986-92, and also won a New York State Department of Health Leadership Award in 1992. He was truly the top responder within the Rescue Squad during most of his active years.

VALUED TEACHER

As an Industrial Arts teacher and bus driver hired in 1951 by the Minerva Central School, Savarie came to be a valued part of the school community.

In the 1960s he became a full-time teacher and assistant to the superintendent after earning a master’s degree in Administration from St. Lawrence University.

He started a community scholarship program to benefit Minerva Central School, soliciting private donations in an effort that evolved into the Dollars for Scholars program — now the Minerva Scholarship Program.

He retired from Minerva Central School in 1982.

RETIRED LIFE

Savarie and his wife opened up an antique shop at their home after his retirement from the school, and ran the business until just recently.

They also became licensed to sell insurance, something they enjoyed doing for 27 years.

Savarie is a proud veteran, having served with the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945 after being drafted at age 18. He served in Europe and in the Philippines, becoming a staff sargent just prior to returning to the United States in the spring of 1945.

Before joining the military, he worked at the Lake Theater in Indian Lake doing custodial work, running the projector and providing refreshments for all the satisfied patrons at the theater.

Savarie represents true volunteerism.

“Anything I’ve done in Minerva as a volunteer I’ve gotten back ten-fold, especially in terms of quality of life,” he said.

“A volunteer does not expect thanks for what they do. Community service is extremely important in a small community.”

Savarie will be honored during the Minerva Day celebration on July 1, where he will be found riding in a vehicle at the head of the annual parade.