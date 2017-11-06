× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South Bobby Holt gets out some of his sweet red pepper relish to serve with a dish. Holt, the head chef at Trapper’s Tavern at The Copperfield, North Creek, likes making his ingredients from scratch. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South Strawberry chicken × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South The Fat Bobby Burger is one of Bobby Holt’s creations on the Trapper’s Tavern menu. It features a beef burger with cheese, bacon, pastrami and cole slaw. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South The Caprese salad at Trapper’s Tavern at The Copperfield features burratta cheese and a Lake George vinegar infused with pomegranate and quince. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South A traditional Italian soup made with sausage, cannellini beans and escarole. Prev Next

NORTH CREEK | New-York City has its Bobby Flay. North Creek has its Bobby Holt.

Some might quibble over the comparison, but they really need to try the strawberry chicken before raising an objection.

Holt, 57, has been working at Trapper’s Tavern at The Copperfield for about a year and a half, coming up from Saratoga, where he worked in a variety of restaurants.

Holt said he is a not a product of a culinary institute, but rather learned by doing - working his way up from dishwasher, to line cook, to becoming the head chef at a number of restaurants.

Born in Massachusetts, Holt was raised primarily in Riverside, Calif., where he started working in restaurants during the summers while in high school. He said he found the kitchens fascinating, a lot of interesting people, yelling over the din of the busy kitchen.

“Chefs did a lot of yelling back then. These days the chefs try to keep it together,” he said.

After over 40 years in the business he understands why chefs were frazzled.

“You’ve got to like this kind of business,” he said. “You work holidays, weekends, 10 to 12 hours per day, it’s hot, and at the end of the day you’re too wound up to sleep,” he said.

The benefits of being a head chef, however, is the creative outlet it offers, such as when he developed his strawberry chicken.

“We had a pantry chef who had all these strawberries she didn’t know what to do with and asked be if I could use them,” Holt said.

Holt took the strawberries and pan-seared chicken cutlets with some salt, pepper and shallots. He added red wine vinegar, lemon juice, and brown sugar and reduced it. He later added some whole strawberries and allowed them to heat up before serving them over the chicken, accompanied by fingerling potatoes and seasoned carrots.

“Women really like this,” he said.

For the guys, perhaps they would like to try a Fat Bobby Burger, where a beef burger is topped with cheese, bacon, pastrami, and a dollop of cole slaw.

Holt learned to cook various kinds of food in several different venues. He was a head chef at Pennell’s, the longest continuously running restaurant in Saratoga, featuring old family Italian recipes.