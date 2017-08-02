Bobby Sweet returning to Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA — “A Sweet Night of Music” in Ticonderoga will feature guitar legend Bobby Sweet.

Sweet will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Burleigh House on Montcalm Street in downtown Ticonderoga.

Bobby Sweet, who plays guitar as part of the Arlo Guthrie Band, will be headlining the show, and with him will be Lara Tupper, Tina Sweet, Jamie Schumacher, Debby Sweet, Roberta Sweet Whiteley, Amanda Whiteley and Abe Guthrie.

Abe Guthrie is founder of the rock group Xavier and the son of Arlo Guthrie.

A Berkshire native and sixth-generation musician, Bobby Sweet began his performing career in his father’s band at age 7.

As a performer and sideman, he has shared the bill with many top country and folk artists, including Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Asleep at the Wheel, Martin Sexton, Arlo Guthrie and Pete Seeger.

Stylistically, his music is somewhere between Jackson Browne, John Prine and a country-fied Bruce Springsteen.

This special show will also feature Lara Tupper, an entertainer who has sung on cruise ships and in many foreign countries and who has written a novel, “1,001 Nights,” about the trials of living on a cruise ship.

She currently teaches creative writing at Kripalu in the Berkshires and entertains at local places.

Other acts include two of Sweet’s sisters, Debby and Tina, who will sing, and cousin Amanda Whiteley and Roberta Sweet Whiteley.

There is no cover charge for the Aug. 2 performance, which is part of the Ti’coustics music series, and all donations will go to the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, for use in a special project for downtown Ticonderoga in coordination with Ti’coustics and the Ticonderoga Historical Society.

The day before, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, as part of the Ticonderoga Festival Guild Summer in the Park series, Bobby Sweet and Abe Guthrie will appear as a duo at the Ticonderoga Community Building at 7 p.m.