Bobcats advance, Cougars fall in kicks

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell

OGDENSBURG — The Northern Adirondack Lady Bobcats have made their way back to the regional finals after a 1-0 win over Brushton-Moira Nov. 1.

The news was not all good for Section VII at the OFA field, however. The Northeastern Clinton Lady Cougars were unable to score a goal and fell to Potsdam, 4-2, in a shootout.

After a scoreless half of play, Brynne Gilmore scored the game-deciding goal in the 60th minute of play, while Aiden Lambert made six saves in recording her third straight shutout, all in the playoffs.

The Bobcats will now play Section II’s Stillwater at Plattsburgh High School Saturday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m., preceded by the Moriah v. Edwards-Knox girl’s game at noon and Chazy Madrid-Waddington boy’s game at 2 p.m.

For the Cougars, Arleigh LaFountain kept her team in the game throughout regulation and overtimes with 15 saves, but the Cougars fell down 3-1 in kicks and Postdam converted on their final kick to secure the win.