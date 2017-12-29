Boil water notice issued for Pottersville

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The Town of Chester posted a notice to boil water on its website after the water department was forced to switch to the backup water supply. The main water supply was shut down Dec. 28 in an effort to find an apparent leak in the system.

POTTERSVILLE — The Town of Chester has issued a notice for Pottersville residents to boil their drinking and cooking water until further notice.

Superintendent Craig Leggett said on the evening of Dec. 26 the water department noticed the water level in the storage tank was down due to an apparent leak.

The leak hasn’t been located, but it is the likely explanation for losing volume in the water tank, he said.

“Our one well was producing enough to be able to overcome the daily draw and add to volume in the tank,” Leggett said. “It was fine until Tuesday night.”

The town went on its backup water supply system on Dec. 28 while attempting to locate the source of the program.

The notice is part of state Department of Health protocol for going to a backup water supply system.

Residents must boil water for as long as the town is using the backup well, Leggett said.

As of Friday, Dec. 29, the water superintendent, along with a state health department representative and the town engineer, were surveying the water supply lines in an attempt to locate the leak.

The town put the notice on its website and printed fliers on bright orange paper which were delivered to some 80 homes that receive municipal water.