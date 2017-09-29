Bollback Student Life Center built for the future at WOL

× Word of Life Bible Institute president Roger Peace stands outside the new Bollback Student Life Center. Peace said the 40,000 square foot facility was built for the number of students they would like to have, which is about double the 400 currently enrolled. Photo by Christopher South

POTTERSVILLE | The 40,000 square foot Bollback Student Life Center has opened for the 2017-2018 academic year, offering more room and more amenities to the student population at the Word of Life Bible Institute, as well as the community.

Bible Institute president Roger Peace said the main dining hall is large enough to seat 650 people; more than its entire student population.

Peace said there are about 400 students registered at Word of Life-New York. He said the goal is to reach 800 students, which is one reason the center was built as large as it is.

The center features multiple student cafeteria locations, including the Xavante Cafe and book store/coffee shop, a campus store and student post office boxes.

“It has everything, for the most part, of what the student needs,” Peace said.

The student life center also has two small seminar classrooms, and two lobby areas where students can hang out and meet other students. There is also a students services desk inside one of the main entrances where students can find out about scheduling, activities, and ministry assignments.

“There are three components to student life at the Bible Institute,” Peace said, “study, life and ministry.”

The first year at the Bible Institute is all study and the second year involved ministry. The “life” components, he said, refer to character development, students growing in their faith, living in community with other people and discipleship.

“Every student has a mentor,” Peace said.

Peace said about half their students enter into ministry, while the other half enter the secular work force.

Peace said there is a community aspect to the Bible Institute. He said students go out on the weekends into the area churches and help with events.

On the other hand, Peace said, WOL hopes to extend its help to the community, offering the center as a meeting room for the community, whether it be for local school boards, or a group such as the Eastern Shore of Schroon Lake Association (ESSLA).

WOL has plans for a Harvest Jamboree, Oct. 2, from 2 to 7 p.m., which will also be open to the public. The same day the WOLBI “Huskies” will hosting a home soccer game. Peace said WOL is working on developing its sports program as a draw for future students.