Bolton news writer remembered

BOLTON LANDING | Gail A. Morehouse, a news writer with a strong community bond who served for decades as a Bolton newspaper correspondent, passed away last week.

Morehouse died Aug. 28 at the Warren Center for Nursing in Queensbury at the age of 77, following a long illness.

Before her waning health prompted a move to Queensbury several years ago, Morehouse lived in Bolton, where she and her husband, Bill, had raised a family since the mid-1970s.

Morehouse wrote about Bolton community news first for the Warrensburg-Lake George News from 1979 through 1986, then for the Adirondack Journal from 1987 through around 1996.

Robin Lemise, Morehouse’s daughter, recalled how her mother played a key role in keeping everyone in the Town of Bolton informed.

“Day after day, our phone rang off the hook with calls from people with their news,” she said. “She had so many friends and I think that’s why she took care of all the details, getting the news into the Journal.”

Lori Breault, another of Gail’s three daughters, recalled her mother’s dedication to news reporting.

“I remember how as kids, if mom was late for the deadline, we’d ride along in the car with her Sunday night to deliver her typewritten column,” she said.

Lemise talked about how Gail’s weekly column was like Bolton’s own version of Facebook, long before social media became ubiquitous.

“She kept everyone connected,” Lemise said. “Mom reported all the news you could imagine in Bolton — the community was like a big family back then.”

When Morehouse retired from her work for the Adirondack Journal, her husband took over the role for several years.

Bill and Gail married in December 1974, and moved to Bolton Landing afterwards, living in a house next to the driveway of Bolton Central School.

For years while his wife was a news correspondent, Bill Morehouse was on Bolton Central’s school board, serving as its president for a portion of his tenure.

When it became difficult for the Morehouses to live on their own in 2011, the couple moved in with Lori Breault and her husband Steve and family. Bill Morehouse died in 2012.

Lemise recalled how Gail and Bill Morehouse had been active members of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Bolton Landing, and how during coffee hour following the weekly services was when people would share their latest news with Gail.

“That’s when they’d tell her what was going on but she already knew everything anyway,” Lemise said.

Gail Morehouse’s full obituary can be found at alexanderfh.net.