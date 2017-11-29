Bolton pastor wants church to be part of community’s fabric

× Bolton Community Church Pastor Scott Matthews speaks about some of the programs he would like to promote at the church, with the aim of weaving the church into the fabric of the community. Photo by Christopher South

BOLTON | For Pastor Scott Matthews, taking a 211-year-old church and converting it into a modern, technology-driven church that is part of the fabric of the community, well, it’s just part of the mission of the church, as he sees it.

Started in 1806, the Bolton Community Church has long been a figure in the community, being located just behind the veterans memorial on Route 9 in downtown Bolton Landing. However, the community is not used to seeing the church open after Labor Day.

“I had a woman come in who had just had a car accident, and she asked, ‘Are you open?’” Matthews said.

He told her the church was indeed open, and she could use the church building for as long as she needed.

“I want people to know the church is alive,” Matthews said.

Originally from Maine, Matthews, 41, attended the Word of Life Bible Institute, and worked as an off-campus pastor as part of the WOLBI Student Life department.

Only two months ago, he arrived at the Bolton Community Church as a missionary pastor. He said he is the first pastor in there decades to live in the parsonage, located next door to the church.

Scott Matthews speaks on the phone outside the Bolton Community Church where he is pastor. Matthews is trying to move the 1806 church into the 21st century, adding new technology and programs.

One of the first things he did was get rid of the ancient organ.

“The thing was a fire hazard,” he said.

Matthews said he couldn’t find anyone who wanted it, so it still sits in another part of the church.

Instead of the organ, the church now has a ministry team of seven people who provide music using piano, guitar, and a cajon - a box-shaped percussion instrument.

Matthews also hung a large-screen TV in the sanctuary, which is programmed with apps and the ability to use power point presentations during his preaching. The TV and related technology are also things he hopes to use to draw people to the church.

During one of his Wednesday night prayer meetings, he said two people walked in the door from the Sagamore Hotel, saying they were surprised the church was open.

At one point, he was talking to the man, who suggested they start using the TV to watch Thursday night football.