Bolton sewer plant operator arrested, charged with bogus tests, discharging raw sewage

BOLTON LANDING | The superintendent of the Town of Bolton’s wastewater plant and water department was arrested April 17 for allegedly falsifying results of state-mandated tests of sewer plant effluent and discharging raw sewage into the environment.
Thomas A. French II, 37, of Bolton Landing, is facing six felony and four misdemeanor charges, following a 10 month investigation conducted by state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) personnel, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s office.
DEC investigators allege that French falsified test results to show the treatment plant was in compliance with state pollution-control standards and that he illegally submitted the false test results to the state agency.
He is charged with four felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing and two felony counts of “tampering with or knowingly rendering inaccurate a monitoring device or required method,” plus four misdemeanor counts of second-degree falsifying business records.
Arrested by state police as well as Environmental Conservation officers, French was arraigned last week in Albany City Court.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Investigators say French filed mandated state Facility Operating Reports and Discharge Monitoring Reports containing false information at various times last year.
The accusatory documents also say that French tampered with the required methodology of sampling by either taking no samples or multiple samples each day of April 2017, and that he illegally added a chemical to the effluent to lower the reportable pollution levels.
The investigators also say French directed employees to open the sewage bypass valve, without DEC permission, which allowed raw sewage to be discharged into the environment — into the plant’s settlement sand beds.
Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky said that the plant’s effluent drains from those beds and flows into Stewart Brook to the North and Mohican Road Brook to the south, as well as a pond in the vicinity of the sewer plant, which is merely several blocks away from the lake.
Navitsky said that in recent years, his agency’s water tests in local waterways showed elevated pollution levels — and resulting algae growth where the streams flow into Lake George — and these findings prompted the investigation.
A town employee for about 14 years, French has been chief operator of the plant since 2014. Navitsky said the post of sewer plant operator in New York state requires certification which mandates that the operator comply with all DEC regulations.
The charges stem from interviews of French and sewer and water plant workers, as well as engineers of Cedarwood Engineering Services in Warrensburg were consultants to the town of Bolton. Also key to the investigation were results of the waterway pollution study conducted by Lake George Waterkeeper.
If convicted, French faces fines of up to $10,000 and four years in prison, according to state officials.
Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said the town’s sewer plant has gone through a variety of upgrades in recent years, but the town board would likely replace the plant if it could raise $10.5 million or so for a new facility. He added that the existing plant, 50-years old, is presently producing acceptable effluent, according to daily tests now being conducted properly.
“Our consultants say our plant is operating within its design parameters and levels designated by our SPDES discharge permit,” Conover said.
However, the town has been cited in years past by DEC for discharges with excessive pollution levels.