Bolton sewer plant operator arrested, charged with bogus tests, discharging raw sewage

BOLTON LANDING | The superintendent of the Town of Bolton’s wastewater plant and water department was arrested April 17 for allegedly falsifying results of state-mandated tests of sewer plant effluent and discharging raw sewage into the environment.

Thomas A. French II, 37, of Bolton Landing, is facing six felony and four misdemeanor charges, following a 10 month investigation conducted by state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) personnel, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s office.

DEC investigators allege that French falsified test results to show the treatment plant was in compliance with state pollution-control standards and that he illegally submitted the false test results to the state agency.

He is charged with four felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing and two felony counts of “tampering with or knowingly rendering inaccurate a monitoring device or required method,” plus four misdemeanor counts of second-degree falsifying business records.

Arrested by state police as well as Environmental Conservation officers, French was arraigned last week in Albany City Court.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Investigators say French filed mandated state Facility Operating Reports and Discharge Monitoring Reports containing false information at various times last year.

The accusatory documents also say that French tampered with the required methodology of sampling by either taking no samples or multiple samples each day of April 2017, and that he illegally added a chemical to the effluent to lower the reportable pollution levels.

The investigators also say French directed employees to open the sewage bypass valve, without DEC permission, which allowed raw sewage to be discharged into the environment — into the plant’s settlement sand beds.

Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky said that the plant’s effluent drains from those beds and flows into Stewart Brook to the North and Mohican Road Brook to the south, as well as a pond in the vicinity of the sewer plant, which is merely several blocks away from the lake.

Navitsky said that in recent years, his agency’s water tests in local waterways showed elevated pollution levels — and resulting algae growth where the streams flow into Lake George — and these findings prompted the investigation.