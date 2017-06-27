Bolton, Warrensburg high schools graduate Class of 2017

× Members of the Bolton Central School Class of 2017 listen to remarks from Principal Chad Shippee at start of the graduation ceremony in the school’s gym/auditorium on Friday, June 23. Photo by Christopher South

BOLTON LANDING — The valedictorian and salutatorian at Bolton Central each encouraged their classmates to get involved and have a passion for what they tackle in life.

Valedictorian Cailtlyn Johnson thanked the administration and faculty for their patience over the years.

“In all honesty, our class was not the easiest to deal with,” Johnson said, jokingly highlighting “screaming matches” over politics and other conflicts among members of the close-knit class of 15.

Johnson also advised her classmates to not try to do it all, but to also save time for themselves.

Johnson, the daughter of Denise and Douglas Johnson of Bolton Landing, plans to attend Ithaca College where she will major in Physical Therapy.

Salutatorian Abigail Seamans took a similar approach, thanking all of her teachers, but saying, “I’m sorry” to Mr. Daniel Hull in particular.

“I know you don’t always get the respect you deserve,” she said.

Seamans also advised the underclassmen at Bolton Central School to “find something you love and be the best at it.”

Seamons, the daughter of Andrea and Brett Seamans of Diamond Point, will attend SUNY Plattsburgh where she will major in Business.

Members of the Bolton Central School Class of 2017 include Alleigh Cleavland, Tyler Dawson, Morgan Dunkley, Colby Gibbs, Helen Imbrosci, Caitlyn Johnson, Rachel Maeyaert, Zachary Mandiec, Austin McGarr, Courtney McGarr, Justin Rehm, James Reiter, Ryan Robertson, Abigail Seamans and Navasha Turner.

× Expand Photo provided/Kim Ladd at Lifescapes Photography Guests congratulate, and photograph, the Class of 2017 at Warrensburg Central School.

WARRENSBURG GRADUATES 49

The Warrensburg Central School presented the 49 members of the Class of 2017 with academic awards and diplomas on June 23.

Students were ushered into the Warrensburg gymnasium to the traditional tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” before the Junior/Senior High School Chorus sung “Star Spangled Banner.”

Graduates and guests were welcomed by high honor student Ryan McNeill before being treated to a video presentation of the Class of 2017 by Trevor Sweet.

Heather Wood, who finished first in her class, gave the valedictory address.

Wood is the daughter of Lorrie Mason and Patrick Wood of Warrensburg, and was a member of the varsity field hockey and basketball teams, a junior member of the Warrensburg EMS, the Warrensburg Drama Club and President of the HOBY Leadership program.

Wood will attend SUNY Geneseo in the fall to study Biology in the pre-med track.

The salutatorian address was given by Brianna LaRose, the daughter of Randy and Sylvia LaRose of Warrensburg.

LaRose attended the BOCES New Visions engineering program. She was a member of Junior Statesmen of America, the Post-Star Academic Quiz Bowl team, and National Honor Society.

LaRose will attend Clarkson University in their honors program majoring in Chemical Engineering with a minor in Biochemical Engineering.

The guest speaker for the graduation was Dr. Amanda Carpenter.