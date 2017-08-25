Bomber’s serves up tasty treats in honor of lost loved one

× Melissa Travis-Carroll stands next to the sign of her new restaurant, Bomber’s Place, named after her late husband Thomas “Bomber” Carroll. The two were planning to develop and open the restaurant together, but he passed away suddenly in May. Despite the challenge of her profound loss, Melissa opened the Bomber’s Place with the help of friends, family and local business proprietors — and it quickly became a substantial success. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTERTOWN | Brittany Carroll sat on the side porch of her mother’s restaurant, taking a break from helping with chores.

Tears welled up in her eyes as she talked about how her mom Melissa Travis-Carroll opened Bomber’s Place restaurant in June, merely 48 days after Melissa’s husband Thomas “Bomber” Carroll died May 7.

The couple had been intending to develop and operate the business together.

“This has been my mom’s dream forever and now she’s got it,” the 19-year-old said of the new restaurant, named in honor of her father. “Mom is one of the very biggest role models in my life — I’m so proud of everything she’s accomplished.”

Melissa walked out the kitchen door, taking a brief break from her work serving up lunch entrees to several dozen people filling up every table in her new restaurant.

She said that initially after Bomber’s passing, she considered abandoning the plans for the restaurant, but her friends and family urged her to persevere — and they helped out in many ways.

“It took a lot of community support to make this restaurant a reality,” she said, mentioning local entrepreneurs including Rob and Kate Hill of Mountain Hardware, relatives, acquaintances, customers — and friends — particularly Carol Monroe of Chester.

“They all helped me through this process,” she added, noting it was difficult to go forward after her husband passed away unexpectedly at age 47, only five and a half weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

“I decided this was the best way I could spend time with my children,” Travis-Carroll continued. “I’m very grateful to so many people for their help and support — and this includes my great customers.”

Travis-Carroll, her family members and friends renovated the former Deer Crossing Cafe, closed down since October.

They worked side-by-side for about a month for long hours each day, at times until midnight, to accomplish the work to get the restaurant ready.

Bomber was her late husband’s nickname since he was a child.

The eatery and its menu has a golfing theme, as Bomber was a golf enthusiast, having playing the sport at North Warren Central School — and he golfed weekly since then in season.