Annual Westport Library book sale returns

WESTPORT – The annual Westport Library book sale will return July 1-3. Books will be strewn upstairs, downstairs and in a tent on the lawn of the library for your perusing. Among this year’s specials: museum-quality art books, vintage children’s books, books by local authors and collectible first editions. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On June 30, the library will host a “First View Party,” where attendees will be able to snag a sneak peak of the selection before the beginning of the sale. Jay Fiegl is expected to perform. Professional appraiser Ted Comstock will also be on hand to offer his opinion on the value of any books brought in. For more information, contact the Westport Library at 962-8219.

