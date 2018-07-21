Book signing set for Hague

× Expand Photo provided Author Russ Bellico at last year’s initial signing celebration in Hague.

HAGUE | Although details are a bit sketchy, it’s known that an artist and writers club from New York City called Pen and Brush escaped the summer heat by coming to Hague, where a member had donated a house for a retreat.

Whether those seeds directly took root is difficult to say, but for whatever reason, Hague is a popular spot for writers and authors to this day.

In celebration of this circumstance, the Hague Historical Society will host a reception and book signing on Friday evening, July 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Uptown building on Route 8 in Hague, next to the Firehouse Restaurant.

At least 15 authors will be at the event, signing copies of their books and answering questions from guests.

“It’s an interesting mix of authors, and there will be something for everyone,” said event organizer Ginger Kuenzel. There will be lots of history, historical fiction, children’s books and more. All authors are either from, or write about, the area.

Along with being an opportunities for the public to meet the authors, it will also be a chance for the authors to meet the authors. Writers being what they are, they often operate in relative solitude, and this will be a chance for them to gather, socialize and compare notes, Kuenzel said.

A number of artists in Hague tend to be somewhat young retirees, who are following literary or artistic dreams the had little time for in the course of their careers. And, Kuenzel said, “they’re quite good.”

The book signing began a year ago as a hastily organized affair to fill a programming vacancy at the Hague Creek Gallery. It was successful enough that it was clear the event would need a larger space.

Everyone is invited to the book signing event, which is free of charge.

Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served. The authors attending the event include

The authors attending the event are: Kristen Balouch, Russ Bellico, Linda Fusco, Denise Huestis, Jessica Kane, Ginger Henry Kuenzel, Donna Lagoy and Laura Seldman, Marty Podskoch, Fred Provoncha, Nancy Scarzello, Richard Strum, Annie Tanyeri and Bill Smith (representing Francis “Smitty” Smith) and Daniel Way.

Pen and Brush was established in 1893 to encourage female artists. Today it remains the only international nonprofit organization providing a platform to showcase the work of professional emerging and mid-career female artists and writers to a broader audience.