Bookstore to host author signing ‘extravaganza’

LAKE PLACID — Four well-known authors will sign copies of their many books next week at what a local bookstore is billing as an “author extravaganza.”

These authors don’t have to travel far to spend an afternoon with their readers.

The event is scheduled for July 22 at the Bookstore Plus in Lake Placid from 3 to 5 p.m.

Memoirs, mysteries and young adult fiction are all on tap.

Rebecca Donnelly, from Potsdam, will ink her work: “How to Stage a Catastrophe,” a novel written for middle school youth.

T.R. Grady, of Malone, will be signing “The Resort – a Frankie James Mystery.”

Betty Hafner, of Lake Placid, will inscribe her recent book “Not Exactly Love: A Memoir.”

Michael “M.J.” Rossi, from Rock Tavern, NY, will be signing copies of his thriller series set in the Adirondack mountains.

And Lorraine Duvall, of Keene, will inscribe her books: “In Praise of Quiet Waters: Finding Solitude and Adventure in the Wild Adirondacks,” published last year, and “I Know Too Much To Pretend,” which was published in 2014.

Sarah Galvin is co-owner and founder of Bookstore Plus. She said they have found local author “extravaganza” events are a good time for both the authors and customers.

“Having multiple authors at the same time creates a fun atmosphere that our customers look forward to,” Galvin said. “The authors that will be appearing write for children, adults and local interest and, yes, they are mostly ‘local’ if you can consider a couple hours drive local.”

Galvin said authors also enjoy the networking, and friendships have blossomed from the event.

Everyone will be signing at the same time from 3 to 5 p.m.

Author Betty Hafner spends summers in Lake Placid.

“I love the idea of joining with other area writers to share our books with readers. I belong to the Adirondack Center for Writing, but I don’t often get a chance to meet other writers,” she told the Sun.

A large portion of “Not Exactly Love” was penned in Lake Placid.

Part memoir, part reflective journey, Hafner’s story looks at a woman’s experience through changing cultural lens and marriage in the 1970s.