Fourth-graders from Elizabethtown-Lewis, Keene, Westport and Willsboro Central recently took part in a Boquet River study assessing the health of the river. The project was facilitated by the Champlain Valley Outdoor Educators Cooperative and funded by the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Foundation and Stewarts Holiday Match, with in-kind support from The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum and the four schools. Outdoor educators Elizabeth Lee and David Thomas-Train designed and led the classes, and were assisted by Americorps volunteer Matt Harrison.