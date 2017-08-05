Boquet River Theatre Fest gives platform for young actors

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Boquet River Theatre Festival youth actors work on their dance moves, songs and blocking as they ready the show Madagascar Junior, sure to be a hit when it opens Aug. 11. BRTF is also starting rehearsals this week for “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a Tony Award winning Broadway look at Jazz Age music and theatre, which opens Aug. 18. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

WHALLONSBURG — Young actors are working their lines, getting their dances down and blocking places for the summer Boquet River Theatre Production of “Madagascar Junior.”

The junior troupe, ages seven to 12, took over the Whallonsburg Grange Hall floor and stage and meeting space last week and made serious progress, according to director Cherie LaDuke.

“We’re super excited about the show,” she said, having completed a near flawless run through two numbers with the full cast of 22 young actors last Friday.

Ten of the kids are new to the BRTF stage this year.

“We have kids who at the end of the first week are off book.”

Cherie, a music instructor at AuSable Valley Central High School, had stepped into the dance line and worked the dance turns, pivots and jumps with the crew.

Assisting director for juniors this year, Kim Hughes took notes and watched each actor. When action stopped, the buzz of the young dancers settled some and they listened in, learning how to work together to coordinate their steps and places together for the audience.

“It’s going incredibly well,” Hughes said of rehearsals. “This is by far one of our best seasons. They’ve already learned all of the blocking and 90 percent of the dances.”

“Madagascar Junior,” Hughes said, is a friendship oriented show.

“It looks at how friends stay close throughout life.”

It’s a perfect reflection of the long-lasting connections young people make in theatre, she said.

“Acting gives young people a lot of confidence and an opportunity to work toward new goals.”

“Madagascar Junior” is sure to be a hit this year, the original animated version produced by Dreamworks delivered a few musical blockbusters, including Move It, Move It.

BRTF has also begun rehearsals this week for its Senior Show, The Drowsy Chaperone, for young people ages 12 and up.

Produced on Broadway starting in 2006, Music Theatre International describes the show as “a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.

“Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another.”