Boreas parking plans revealed

Plans revealed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation will tentatively allow a six-car parking area a tenth of a mile from the Boreas Ponds Dam.

RAY BROOK | Plans have been revealed for parking at the Boreas Ponds Tract, providing an answer to one of the final remaining questions that has been dangling over the hottest land purchase in a generation.

The draft amendment released by the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) earlier this month calls for the construction of a six-car parking area a tenth of a mile from Boreas Dam.

The space will be joined by an informational kiosk, signage and bike rack.

“All six parking spots will meet accessible standards,” wrote the DEC in the Vanderwhacker Wild Forest Unit Management Plan (UMP) Amendment.

Parking at the Boreas Dam Parking Area will be limited to day-use only.

Visitors seeking longer stays will need to park at the Four Corners or Fly Pond Parking Areas, which were constructed in 2016 as part of the interim access plan and will be improved if the UMP is approved.

Those lots are located about one mile and 3.6 miles from the ponds, respectively.

Four of the spaces will be limited to a first-come, first served basis and will be available by permit.

Permittees will obtain a key to access the parking area at the proposed Frontier Town Campground and Day Use Area Registration Ticket Booth during open hours or an alternative location, the DEC said.

The spots will be tightly governed via dashboard displays which will be monitored by forest rangers.

“The Ranger can then, when on patrol, know who should be parked in the lot and for how long,” read the report. “To ensure the return of the key by the appropriate check out time, there will likely need to be an incentive to ensure the timely return of the key and allow access for the next individual.”

The remaining two spots will only be open to CP-3 permit holders, who will receive the combination to the gate beyond the Four Corners Parking Area.

Visitors will then be able to navigate a trail to a canoe-kayak launch at Boreas Ponds.

“These CP-3 spaces cannot be reserved, but are first come, first served like all other CP-3 opportunities offered throughout the Park,” according to the report. “If CP-3 permit holders want a guaranteed parking space, they can reserve one of the other four permitted spaces through the Reserve America System.”