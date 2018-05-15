Boreas parking plans revealed

File photo
Plans revealed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation will tentatively allow a six-car parking area a tenth of a mile from the Boreas Ponds Dam.
RAY BROOK | Plans have been revealed for parking at the Boreas Ponds Tract, providing an answer to one of the final remaining questions that has been dangling over the hottest land purchase in a generation.
The draft amendment released by the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) earlier this month calls for the construction of a six-car parking area a tenth of a mile from Boreas Dam.
The space will be joined by an informational kiosk, signage and bike rack.
“All six parking spots will meet accessible standards,” wrote the DEC in the Vanderwhacker Wild Forest Unit Management Plan (UMP) Amendment.
Parking at the Boreas Dam Parking Area will be limited to day-use only.
Visitors seeking longer stays will need to park at the Four Corners or Fly Pond Parking Areas, which were constructed in 2016 as part of the interim access plan and will be improved if the UMP is approved.
Those lots are located about one mile and 3.6 miles from the ponds, respectively.
Four of the spaces will be limited to a first-come, first served basis and will be available by permit.
Permittees will obtain a key to access the parking area at the proposed Frontier Town Campground and Day Use Area Registration Ticket Booth during open hours or an alternative location, the DEC said.
The spots will be tightly governed via dashboard displays which will be monitored by forest rangers.
“The Ranger can then, when on patrol, know who should be parked in the lot and for how long,” read the report. “To ensure the return of the key by the appropriate check out time, there will likely need to be an incentive to ensure the timely return of the key and allow access for the next individual.”
The remaining two spots will only be open to CP-3 permit holders, who will receive the combination to the gate beyond the Four Corners Parking Area.
Visitors will then be able to navigate a trail to a canoe-kayak launch at Boreas Ponds.
“These CP-3 spaces cannot be reserved, but are first come, first served like all other CP-3 opportunities offered throughout the Park,” according to the report. “If CP-3 permit holders want a guaranteed parking space, they can reserve one of the other four permitted spaces through the Reserve America System.”
Grading, fill, and limited tree cutting will be necessary to construct the parking area to current accessible standards, said the DEC.
The DEC also proposed a new parking area that can accommodate between 10 and 15 cars at the Four Corners lot.
The parking proposals join other infrastructure developments on the 20,543 acre tract, including the creation of new trails and roadside campsites.
Boreas Ponds Dam will also be maintained as part of the plan.
The decision settles one of the final open questions after the Adirondack Park Agency formally classified the parcels in February.
Environmental groups have said the presence of motor vehicles is disruptive to a natural sense of remoteness, and called for limited parking near the ponds.
But sportsmen and local officials asked for between 6 and 10 spaces in “close proximity of the ponds” to better accommodate aging sportsmen and the disabled.
The DEC also rolled out draft amendments for the High Peaks Wilderness Area that incorporates the new state acquisitions, as well as proposed upgrades to Mount Van Hoevenberg and Gore Mountain.
The DEC and APA will conduct concurrent public reviews before DEC decides to approve the UMPs.
Joint public hearings will be held on May 23 at DEC Headquarters in Albany at 10 a.m. and at Newcomb Central School at 6 p.m.
The public comment deadline is June 27. Written comments can be emailed to info.r5@dec.ny.gov or mailed to Kathy Regan, Deputy Director for Planning, New York State Adirondack Park Agency, P.O. Box 99, Ray Brook, NY 12977.
ADDRESSING OVERUSE
In the first updates to the High Peaks Wilderness Area in two decades, plans will detail recreational usage on a total of 260,000 acres in an expanded Wilderness area.
The changes come of ahead of what’s expected another busy tourist season.
The popularity of the High Peaks has exploded as the region grows in popularity, based largely on the new acquisitions and heavy state promotion.
The DEC has also rolled out a series of proposals designed to alleviate parking problems and combat overuse.
Joining educational outreach efforts and new trails to steer adventurers to less trafficked areas, the draft amendment calls for the ban of roadside parking on Route 73 in North Elba and permanently moving the Cascade Mountain Trailhead to the Olympic Sports Complex.
The state agency has also proposed to construct a pair of parking areas along Route 73 for rock-climbers and well as a new trailhead parking lot for the popular Ampersand Mountain off State Route 3 outside of Saranac Lake.
The draft amendments dovetail with a survey released by the Adirondack Council detailing parking issues.
The parking lot survey determined close to 80 percent of all trailheads leading into the High Peaks and surrounding Wilderness areas were routinely above their capacity on fall weekends.
“Thirty-five parking lots designed to accommodate fewer than 1,000 cars frequently had more than 2,100 cars trying to park at them,” the report revealed. “As a result, over 1,000 cars were repeatedly parked along roads, on private property, and in other unsafe locations.”
The Town of Keene is also taking efforts to combat the issue, and will again operate a public shuttle this summer designed to reduce illegal and unsafe parking.