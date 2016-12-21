Boreas Ponds subject of latest entry in guidebook series

× Expand Photo provided “12 Adventures on New State Lands” is the fourth in a series of guidebooks by Phil Brown, editor of the Adirondack Explorer. The latest installment explores the newest additions to state Forest Preserve, including the Boreas Ponds Tract.

NORTH HUDSON — The latest in a series of guidebooks by a local author has offered an early look at Boreas Ponds.

“12 Adventures on New State Lands” introduces visitors to the former Finch Pruyn holdings.

Purchased by the state earlier this year, the parcel is nearing the end of a classification process that will govern recreational uses of the 20,578-acre tract, which is now open to the public for the first time in a century under an interim plan.

Other recent purchases include the Essex Chain Lakes, OK Slip Falls, and long stretches of the Hudson River, making a total of about 60,000 acres.

Author Phil Brown did much of the legwork for the project while exploring the parcels for Adirondack Explorer, the outdoor magazine he edits.

As the state would purchase a parcel, Brown would explore the lands and craft an article.

The pocket-sized guide, which details 12 trips, was born from the writer’s desire to share his experiences with others.

Each entry contains easy-to-understand text accompanied by photos, illustrated maps, GPS coordinates and bits of trivia.

For instance, loggers used to yell “OK slip!” as a warning when releasing logs from OK Slip Pond into a wooden flume that carried them toward the Hudson River.

The OK Slip Falls was officially opened to the public in 2014.

The three-mile hike is relatively easy and leads to one of the Adirondack Park’s most iconic waterfalls, Brown said.

“It’s a fairly short hike to a spectacular waterfall,” Brown said.

From there, guests can link to a hike along the Hudson River.

“12 Adventures” is the fourth in the Adirondack Explorer guidebook series.

Unlike the others, which have focused on daytrips in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Old Forge and Keene Valley, this is the first entry that branches out from a specific town.

Outings are spread out around Indian Lake, Newcomb, North Hudson and other locations in the central Adirondacks, collectively known as the Five Towns.

The 64-page guide covers a wide range of recreational opportunities, including paddling, cross-country skiing, mountain biking and rock climbing.

Difficulty levels range from family-treks to itineraries designed for experienced visitors.

Each book in the series is designed to be accessible and affordable, Brown said, citing their size and $9.75 price tag.

The series also helps to steer people to less-used trails, thereby helping to disperse use and reduce overcrowding of some of the Adirondack Park’s most popular places, including destinations in the High Peaks that have seen visitation double in the past decade.

The state closed the Boreas Ponds deal in May, and it’s expected to be the final in a series of large state land acquisitions.

As a result, Brown has noticed an increase in interest surrounding the parcel.

“It was a fun project,” Brown said. “I certainly enjoyed doing these trips and letting other people know about them.”

“12 Adventures on New State Lands” is available online at adirondackexplorer.org and at bookstores across the Adirondack Park. The Adirondack Explorer is also offering the new book free to those who buy the other three books in the series, a $29.25 deal.