Boston-Plattsburgh flights expected to remain until Aug. 29

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Clinton County legislators, officials and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman met at Plattsburgh International Airport on April 24 to tour the new customs facility.

PLATTSBURGH | PenAir, the carrier that provides flights from Plattsburgh International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport, is expected to continue service until Aug. 29.

Shortly after SkyWest, Plattsburgh International Airport’s (PBG) new airline, announced that tickets for flights to Washington, D.C. would go on sale starting Aug. 29, residents expressed concern on social media that the start-date would present a two-month gap in service.

“It’s expected (PenAir) remain in place until such a time that SkyWest establishes their service, per the DOT selection order,” Airport Manager Christopher Kreig told county lawmakers at a subcommittee meeting on Tuesday evening.

Per the federal Department of Transportation’s (DOT) selection order released March 20, which officially designated SkyWest as the winning airline in the bid for PBG’s Essential Air Service (EAS) contract, PenAir is required to continue service until SkyWest formally moves in.

“The (DOT) expects PenAir to work with SkyWest at Plattsburgh (...) to make a smooth transition with no service hiatus,” reads the DOT’s official order. “Before PenAir suspends service, the (DOT) expects it to notify all passengers holding reservations for travel after the suspension date, to assist those passengers in making alternate air transportation arrangements, or to provide a refund of the ticket price, without penalty, if requested.”

The order goes on to say that if SkyWest wasn’t at the ready when their contract goes into effect on July 1, “PenAir is required to serve Plattsburgh with the current service pattern until SkyWest begins full EAS at the community.”

For sticking around to ensure a smooth transition, PenAir will be compensated at a higher rate based on its latest EAS bid, according to the DOT documents.

“It will be a smooth transition,” Kreig told county lawmakers on April 24.

PenAir did not immediately respond to multiple requests for confirmation that the carrier planned to stay in Plattsburgh until Aug. 29.

Flights from PBG to multiple locations in Florida and South Carolina through Allegiant and Spirit Airlines are unrelated to the EAS contract and are expected to be unaffected by the switch from PenAir to SkyWest.

PROGRESS AT PBG

As PBG awaits its new carrier, progress on its various state- and federally-funded renovation and expansion projects is underway.