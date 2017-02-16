Both snowmobile victims located

× Expand Police have recovered the bodies of Brandon Barrett and Jonathan Ryan.

TICONDEROGA — Police have recovered the bodies of both Vermont men who lost their lives Feb. 9 when they rode snowmobiles through thin ice on Lake Champlain.

Brandon Barrett, 23, was found on Wednesday, while his companion, Jonathan Ryan, 32, was discovered late Thursday morning, both in about 20 feet of water in the town of Putnam.

The New York State Police Dive Team made the recoveries.

Both men are from Benson, Vt., and left Benson Landing by snowmobile to have dinner at the Fort View Inn in Ticonderoga.

The Washington County coroner has ordered autopsies at Albany Medical Center.

The two men were reported missing Feb. 10.

Friends of the pair found their truck and trailer parked at Benson Landing, where they rode onto the lake on separate snowmobiles and traveled north during the early evening hours on Feb. 9.

The friends followed the tracks to Chipman Point in the Orwell, Vt. and Putnam Station, NY, area, where they turned back because of unsafe ice conditions.

Their snowmobiles were located in several feet of open water near Putnam Station on Feb. 11, along with articles of clothing and shoes. Authorities believe they may have taken the items off as they tried to make it to shore after the snow machines broke through the ice.

A search operation was conducted by Vermont State Police, New York State Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Ticonderoga Town Police, local fire departments, and other agencies.

Rangers took an air boat to aid in the search. Police said the ice was too thin for foot searches. Vermont State Police brought a scanning sonar device.

Police said members of the search detail wanted “to thank the public in the Putnam area for their invaluable information and support during the search, along with donations of sustenance which enabled the members to maximize search efforts.”