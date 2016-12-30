Bottle drive

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga High School Travel Group is collecting returnable bottles.  The 2017 California and Grand Canyon travelers will be collecting bottles on Monday, Jan. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. in and around the Ticonderoga area.  If anyone has bottles to be picked up, leave a message at 585-7925 with the address. The travelers said they are very appreciative of the community’s support of educational travel.

