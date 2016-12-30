Bottle drive

× Expand Photo provided Pictured above, back row from left: Hailiegh Rivard, James Burke, Nate McLaughlin, Lexii Billetts and Sam Holmberg. Front row from left: Dalton Charboneau and Eryka Hayes.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga High School Travel Group is collecting returnable bottles. The 2017 California and Grand Canyon travelers will be collecting bottles on Monday, Jan. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. in and around the Ticonderoga area. If anyone has bottles to be picked up, leave a message at 585-7925 with the address. The travelers said they are very appreciative of the community’s support of educational travel.