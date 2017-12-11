Bowl without cell phones

× Expand Photo provided Adirondack Lanes in Ticonderoga is starting a Family Fun Night by urging participants to leave cell phones at home. From left in back row are Joanna Knight, Amy Reeves, and Kiela Jordan; front row, Bentley Reeves and Landen Knight.

TICONDEROGA | The Adirondack Lanes bowling alley in Ticonderoga will have a no-technology Saturday Family Night beginning Jan. 6, 2018 from 4 to 6 p.m.

With a new idea for family activity this winter, Adirondack Lanes will have skilled bowlers on hand to assist families of all sizes and from beginners to advanced players, said Co-Owner and Manager Donna Gijanto Fleury.

Fleury, who said she has a 200-plus bowling average and grew up at the lanes, believes bowling is the answer for families that are making New Year’s resolutions to have a closer family connection.

Fleury encourages parents to leave all cell phones behind and have some family fun.

“When families drop technology for entertainment and get to enjoy an evening out bowling, it creates a memorable activity for all,” she said. “You can even order beverages, appetizers, and pizza while you bowl. Adirondack Lanes is a proven affordable way to engage and enjoy all generations. For family and friends, it is the perfect evening out.”

The Gijanto family founded the Adirondack Lanes bowling alley in 1955, and it is a 10-lane family-owned business that provides affordable fun, Fleury said.

Bowlers enjoy the classic style of the bowling alley lanes with six lanes made from old Georgia pine planks that haven’t been manufactured for years, she said.

Co-Owner Don Gijanto Jr. said it’s like stepping back in time with modern conveniences that draw bowlers from all areas.

“Some lanes go way back to 1906,” he said. “All lanes were secured, built and maintained over the years by my family. And, our bowling alley has a history of meeting standards for the bowling industry.

Fleury said people travel to the Adirondack Lanes from out of state as well.

“Our northeast Lake George, southwest Lake Champlain location affords us the opportunity to service a wide range of bowling enthusiasts from many communities,” she said. “Adirondack Lanes provides a full league schedule and opportunities for special events.”

“We chose Adirondack Lanes for our annual staff Christmas event It is the ideal location to thank our hard working staff for a great year,” Silver Bay YMCA Chief Executive Officer Steve Tamm said.

The lanes operate seven days a week on the Hague Road (Route 9N) in Ticonderoga. All equipment is provided.