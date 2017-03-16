Boy lauded for saving home

× Expand Photo provided Peyton Manning (center) is with his parents, Pateria and Christopher, after an award ceremony at the Ticonderoga Fire Department station. Peyton is credited with saving his home after a wood stove fire broke out and he used an extinguisher to knock it down.

TICONDEROGA – A boy who put out a fire at his house has been honored by Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department.

Peyton Manning, 14, used a fire extinguisher to douse a wood stove fire at his house, Fire Chief Matt Watts said.

“On the morning of Feb. 15 we were called to the Manning residence on Burgoyne Road for a reported structure fire,” Watts said. “Upon arrival, we found a fire in the back of the house near a wood stove. We quickly extinguished the fire and kept damage to a minimum.

“It was later found out that one of the residents, Peyton Manning, age 14, took quick action and made sure everyone was out and safe and went back in the house and got the fire extinguisher and attempted to put the fire out. While we don’t recommend people going back into the house unless the fire is small enough and a fire extinguisher is easily accessible, that was the case here.”

Watts said Manning and his parents came to the fire station recently, where he was given the award.

“It was his quick thinking and action that gave us the time to get there and finish putting the fire out,” Watts said. “Peyton used the fire extinguisher and knocked the fire down and then got out.”

Peyton has attended several of their fire prevention classes at school over the years, Watts said, and the teenager credited his quick action with what he learned from fire prevention.

“We just wanted to take a minute and recognize Peyton for his quick thinking and action; he is a hero to his family and his actions saved their house,” Watts said. “Great job. We awarded Peyton with a certificate recognizing his quick thinking and bravery as well as a fire department member tee shirt.”

His mother, Pateria Manning, talked about Peyton’s feat when flames were coming from their house.

“My son’s heroic feat the day our home caught fire: Peyton never hesitated to take action, it just came natural to him,” she said. “Peyton ran out back with the fire extinguisher and used that to fight the flames that were coming out of the back of our house, and when that (extinguisher) was gone he continued his efforts to save our home by throwing snow on the fire until the fire department got here.”

Firefighters gave her son an award and a special Ticonderoga Fire Department T-shirt, Mrs. Manning said.

“I will never be able to thank him enough for what he did,” she said. “He saved our home, along with our fire department, and they wanted to meet with him to tell him how important what he did was, and I think that’s truly amazing of them.”

She said she’s thankful to be part of a town where people came about one another.

“You don’t realize how much you appreciate the people around you until you need them,” she said. “I know I can tell you this, my family will be forever grateful for the Ticonderoga Fire Department.”